It's definitely been a contrast when looking at the Washington Huskies and the Arizona Wildcats the last 10 years. Washington has gone 81-51, while Arizona is 56-63. But what you might not realize is that from 2009-2013, the two teams had identical records (35-29). It's only since Chris Petersen came to Montlake that the Huskies have established themselves as a team to beat in the Pac-12 (58-27), while the Wildcats have struggled mightily (36-45).

