Bus drivers rarely quit

backroadsnews.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 20 is proclaimed School Transportation Appreciation Day in Kansas. Being a bus driver is...

www.backroadsnews.com

fox17.com

Middle Tennessee bus driver finds missing child

Clarksville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A child is home safe after a bus driver spotted the missing boy while driving her bus route on Thursday morning. Stephanie Dollich, a Clarksville Montgomery County School System bus driver spends her days picking up children on her school bus. On Thursday morning before work she saw the alert posted to social media by the Clarksville Police Department's message about a child reported missing.
TENNESSEE STATE
merchantville.com

Bus Driver Shortages Frustrate Parents

For parents in the Borough of Merchantville, the opportunity to send their kids to Haddon Heights High School was a welcome option after more than 40 years of trying. But since then, some say getting their kids there every morning has become a hardship among missed or late pick-ups. The bus should drop off students in the morning between 7:45 and 7:50 a.m. so students have enough time to get to their homerooms or 1st period and it's reached a breaking point this year amid a national bus driver shortage. The Merchantville School District is responsible to provide student transportation to and from Haddon Heights High School, as well as certain other out-of-district placements. The district utilizes the Camden County Educational Service Commission (CCESC) who directly contracts with various busing companies that can meet our student transportation needs. Nationally, death and illness from COVID-19 has resulted in massive bus driver shortages and in some cases the choice to supplement with National Guard. Read the article at NJ Pen.
MERCHANTVILLE, NJ
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pewaukee bus driver paints buses for kids’ enjoyment

With a ladder, a paint brush and strategic deployment of a finger here and there, Goines transformed the windows of her bus into a series of canvases depicting hand-painted cartoon monsters. “I just wanted to make the kids happy,” she said. “I just did a little monster bus and they...
PEWAUKEE, WI
State
Kansas State
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Valley Bus dealing with driver, overall worker shortage

(Fargo, ND) -- The rumors are true when it comes to bus driver shortages, but one of Fargo's biggest driving businesses says it doesn't just stop there. Valley Bus is experiencing not only lower levels of drivers employed within the company, but also a lack of bus aides and mechanics. The issues, at least according to leadership at the business, isn't just because of the pandemic either.
FARGO, ND
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Veteran bus driver finds missing boy

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A bus driver found a missing 7-year-old who ran away from home and spent the entire night outside in only a pair of shorts. Ayden Price left his home around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday after he got into trouble with his mom. Law enforcement searched all night and the Tennessee Highway Patrol was […]
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

LCSD1 experiences pandemic-driven bus driver shortage

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has not been immune from the national bus driver shortage caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The shortage has led to governors across the nation having members of the National Guard drive buses, and even the federal government proposing legislation to ease the guidelines for commercial driver's license holders.
CHEYENNE, WY
#Bus Driver#Appreciation Day
foxsanantonio.com

Students jump into action to help bus driver

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - On October 1, a bus full of kids was headed to school when the driver had a medical emergency. The heroic actions of two middle schoolers saved their bus driver's life. "And I come up and I see sixth-graders yelling and uh, come out, come in...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
dakotanewsnow.com

School bus driver shortage affecting bus schedules

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a situation that no one wants, when a school bus is running late to pick up students. Until more bus drivers can be hired, the Sioux Falls School District and School Bus Inc. are working on how to avoid bus delays as much as possible.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Suburban Times

CPSD Staff Spotlight: Bus Driver Kelly Hartman

A Clover Park School District story. Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features district bus driver Kelly Hartman. She is in her 30th year driving for the district. She drives 140 miles every day to transport students to and from school. “I love when the kids are smiling or singing together,” she said. “It just makes me happy when they’re happy.”
El Defensor Chieftain

Drivers cited for passing at school bus stops

This week, Oct. 18-22 is National School Bus Safety Week, and Danny Hicks, Socorro Consolidated School District’s Director of Transportation, reminds motorists they risk children’s lives when they fail to stop for the school bus as it loads and unloads its passengers. “It happens more than you realize,” Hicks said.
SOCORRO, NM
NewsBreak
WKRN

Bus drivers protest for better pay

MNPS Drivers protested Friday for better pay, benefits and more manpower. Mayor John Cooper announces Capital Spending Plan, includes addressing juvenile crime. 'We just want Josh found': Family still looking for Putnam County man 5 months after he was reported missing. Sports Extra Daily- Oct. 22, 2021. MNPS bus driver...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
ctnewsonline.com

Bus drivers needed at school districts

The Arkansas City school district is facing a transportation problem due to a lack of CDL licensed bus drivers. Superintendent Ron Ballard told the board of eduction Monday that public transportation across the state and the nation, no matter what form it may be, has become a challenge. “This is...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz Metro facing bus driver shortage

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A bus driver shortage has caused some unexpected route changes to Santa Cruz Metro service. The shortage began before the pandemic, but transit officials say the pandemic didn't help. The agency is now offering a hiring bonus to recruit more drivers. Metro is offering a $4,000...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ourcommunitynow.com

Districts adapt to bus driver shortage

Amid a shortage of school bus drivers across the United States, Iowa schools have struggled to staff their fleets. Iowa Pupil Transportation Association Executive Director Chris Darling said a shift in the state’s bus driving demographics heightened the issue.
chautauquatoday.com

CVCS has update on bus driver shortage

Two of three bus routes that were canceled for Monday, will be up and running according to the Cassadaga Valley Central School District. On its Facebook page Monday afternoon, the district announced that they were able to make the necessary arrangements for buses 181 and 182 to carry their regular runs on Tuesday. According to the district, "Bus 182 will run as originally planned for the rest of the week and bus 181 will be running regular routes Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday." CVCS added that they "anticipate" bus 181 will be unable to run on Friday, but they are working to find coverage for that run and will provide a future update. The district had to cancel a total of three bus routes on Monday because of an unexpected driver shortage. There was no word on the status of bus 187.
CASSADAGA, NY

