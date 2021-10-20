Bus drivers rarely quit

For parents in the Borough of Merchantville, the opportunity to send their kids to Haddon Heights High School was a welcome option after more than 40 years of trying. But since then, some say getting their kids there every morning has become a hardship among missed or late pick-ups. The bus should drop off students in the morning between 7:45 and 7:50 a.m. so students have enough time to get to their homerooms or 1st period and it's reached a breaking point this year amid a national bus driver shortage. The Merchantville School District is responsible to provide student transportation to and from Haddon Heights High School, as well as certain other out-of-district placements. The district utilizes the Camden County Educational Service Commission (CCESC) who directly contracts with various busing companies that can meet our student transportation needs. Nationally, death and illness from COVID-19 has resulted in massive bus driver shortages and in some cases the choice to supplement with National Guard. Read the article at NJ Pen.

MERCHANTVILLE, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO