The Washington County Expo will host the 50th Annual South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic tomorrow (Friday). The clinic will start with registration at 7:30 a.m., and the program will begin at 8 a.m. This year’s program covers Ranching for Tomorrow and will feature discussions on Estate Planning, Beef and Cattle Markets Overview and Outlook, A 50 Year Reflection of the Beef and Cattle Industry, Laws and Regulations, and Innovation in Pregnancy Determination Strategies for Ranchers.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO