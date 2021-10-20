How the Rays of Hope Walk and Run will look different this year

Audra invites 12-year-old Ayden Atkinson back to Carolina A.M. and congratulates him on reaching his goal of $20,000, the amount he needed to give shelter to a homeless family. He raised the funds through alot of fundraising and was able to sponsor a tiny home in the House of Hope village in Florence. The executive director of the House of Hope, Bryan Braddock, joins Audra in thanking Ayden for his fundraising and support of the project. You can read more about the House of Hope on Facebook. Ayden’s GoFundMe page can be found HERE.
Comments / 0