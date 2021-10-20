Fall gardening: Don’t put away those gardening tools just yet

As the fall season continues and fall colors begin to show, a Washington County Master Gardener says now’s the time to prepare for the spring colors in your garden. Popular varieties of bulbs to plant in Iowa include small species such as crocus, reticulated iris, checkered lily, and larger species such as hybrid tulips and daffodils. Master Gardener Shelia Gerot says despite it being mid-October, residents can wait a little while longer to plant tulips and daffodils, “You can plant those into the fall until the ground is frozen. You can plant those at the end of November and they’ll do fine. And they’ll actually do better if you plant them later because right now they’re gonna start growing and you’ll see some growth. All you really want is for them to start getting roots and to not peak out.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO