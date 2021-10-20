CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall gardening: Don’t put away those gardening tools just yet

By Alanna Flood
WWLP 22News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – You know fall has arrived, but that doesn’t mean that...

www.wwlp.com

NRToday.com

Timely fall garden activities

Our growing season in 2021 has come to a rather cool, abrupt end after a scorching summer. It has been a number of years since we last had over two inches of rain in September and high temps in the low 60s for much of the last few weeks of September and early October.
GARDENING
weareiowa.com

Don't rake those leaves this fall!

A late start to fall foliage means leaves will be coming down quickly over the next couple weeks. Experts say you can use them as natural fertilizer.
GARDENING
The Independent

Instagram is right on this one: Here’s why you shouldn’t ‘put your garden to bed’ this autumn

So many of us cosy up when autumn hits. The telly schedule is suddenly excellent (Strictly, Succession I’m A Celeb…), it’s almost dark when we get up in the morning and when we head home from work, jumper collections are once again in use, and the very idea of going out in the garden seems silly – all that mud, all those bare branches, what’s the point?And then a thought pipes up in the back of your head: It might actually be time to put the garden to bed for the winter…Traditionally, ‘putting the garden to bed’ has meant...
GARDENING
jewishaz.com

Fall gardening tips from the experts

Triple-digit temperatures are nearly a memory. Pumpkin spice flavor has made its first splash in coffee. The days are getting shorter. It’s a fall trifecta and time for pruning and planting. Grab your gardening gloves, hoe and seeds and let’s get started. Pruning. The growth of the mesquite and palo...
GARDENING
redmondspokesman.com

Gardening column: Fall planting can satisfy the gardening itch

According to the calendar, we should be winding down, cleaning up and putting away. Not so if you have some planting ideas in mind. I lost a large bed of flowering annuals to, I suspect, “Bambi,” who visits most every day. I decided it is time for a switch to adding more perennials and to fall planting. The fall planting came from the realization that in the spring I am behind before I even get started. My delight is in the seed germination process and that is where my energy goes from March through May.
GARDENING
Homer News

Kachemak Gardener: Who doesn’t love fall?

I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love fall. The colors are spectacular and the more you have in your immediate surroundings the better. I covet my neighbor Karen’s cotoneaster. During the growing season ,it is the most nondescript, actually boring shrub to be endured, but come fall, it bursts into glory, all bright red leaves and black berries. Stunning.
HOMER, AK
theprescotttimes.com

11 Fall Tips for Better Gardens

Snippet: Flowers to plant in fall for spring. Preparing gardens for Autumn. How to enrich a garden in the fall? When to clean up the garden. What should I put on my garden in the fall? How to clean up a perennial garden. What to plant in fall vegetable garden.
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

5 Best Ways to Use Fall Leaves in the Garden

The leaves that fall from trees are usually disposed of in landfills. They contain a lot of carbon, so why not use them to make our planet better? Biodegradable paper leaf bags can help with this problem by allowing us to take care if recycling these natural resources instead or treating them like trash.
GARDENING
Chico Enterprise-Record

Garden jobs for fall and winter | The Real Dirt

As days shorten and temperatures cool, the pace of gardening slows along with plant growth. But there is still plenty to be done during the fall and winter months. In fact, much of what is done in the garden now will set the tone for the following year. Cleaning up...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
bowdoinorient.com

Early fall: growth through decay in the garden

This piece represents the opinion of the author. We are obsessed with growth. It was pointed out to me last week how normal it feels to hear about a 57 percent return rate on Bowdoin’s endowment, which pushed the number up into something astronomical for an institution of our size. I’ll paraphrase what this person asked me: “If we did not grow the endowment, would the trustees sit back and say ‘job well done?’ Would Clayton feel like his job was safe?” The answer is no, and it’s striking how institutional stability is predicated on growing. It shouldn’t be. We cannot always grow. To imagine so, we refuse the possibility of death. During these early autumn nights, I’m thinking about decay.
GARDENING
myrtlebeachsc.com

Essential Garden Tips To Prepare For Fall

Nothing beats a fall afternoon spent in your garden. The warmth of the sun’s rays beaming down on you, the scent of pollinated autumn air, and the gentle wind all contribute to how magnificent you are feeling. Getting your garden ready for autumn is a rather simple process, so why not start today by implementing a few of these suggestions to ensure that your garden is ready for all of those great evenings in the sun?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Martha's Vineyard Times

Garden Notes: Fall gardens

A week ago an impressive dragonfly flight was swarming soundlessly over a wide, sunny up-Island lawn that would mostly qualify as a “Vineyard Lawn.” “Vineyard Lawn” is the education program of Vineyard Conservation Society to promote ecologically informed lawn practices that protect wildlife, aquifers, and watersheds. (bit.ly/3oQhHoD) The dragonfly migration...
ANIMALS
kciiradio.com

Washington Master Gardener Provides Tips for Fall Bulb Gardening

As the fall season continues and fall colors begin to show, a Washington County Master Gardener says now’s the time to prepare for the spring colors in your garden. Popular varieties of bulbs to plant in Iowa include small species such as crocus, reticulated iris, checkered lily, and larger species such as hybrid tulips and daffodils. Master Gardener Shelia Gerot says despite it being mid-October, residents can wait a little while longer to plant tulips and daffodils, “You can plant those into the fall until the ground is frozen. You can plant those at the end of November and they’ll do fine. And they’ll actually do better if you plant them later because right now they’re gonna start growing and you’ll see some growth. All you really want is for them to start getting roots and to not peak out.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Dakota Gardener: Fall is a Great Time to Test Your Garden Soil

“Don’t call it dirt! Dirt is what you track into the house. Soil is the proper name of the material that anchors and holds water and nutrients for plants,” insisted my soils professor when I was in graduate school. Soil has finally earned our respect and a proper name. We’ve...
GARDENING
Herald Community Newspapers

How to Plant a Bountiful Fall Garden

(Family Features) Beyond the pumpkins and gourds, fall brings an array of produce that can be grown in your backyard. Consider these tips to get your fall garden started:. Do some research to find the average date of the first fall frost for your region. Using your seed packet as your guide, count backwards from the frost date to determine when you should plant each type of vegetable. Add 1-2 weeks as plants often grow at a slower pace as the days shorten.
GARDENING
domino

This Gardener’s Favorite Thing to Plant in Fall Isn’t Flower Bulbs or Salad Greens

At Kyle Hagerty’s home in Sacramento, California, where summer temps famously climb to a scorching 105 degrees in a heat wave, fall can’t come soon enough. Late September kicks off the edible gardener and firefighter’s favorite time of year for tending to his garden, when common stressors such as heat, pests, and disease tend to ebb. But there’s another reason that Hagerty anticipates the chillier months: His favorite thing to plant isn’t flower bulbs or salad greens, it’s garlic.
Eunice News

Spice up your home, garden with fall favorites

The novelist Samuel Butler once said, “Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers, we more than gain in fruit.” Fortunately for the Gulf South, this isn’t exactly true, as many flowers are still in bloom. But we also get to enjoy some of the sensory delights of the fall season: fallen leaves, pumpkins, even apples. This is my favorite time of year. As the days begin to shorten and…
GARDENING
Columbian

Gardening with Allen: Forcing fall plants to bloom is easy

Last year I purchased pots of tulips and daffodils ready to bloom in January and February. Could I plant some bulbs in pots now and get them to bloom in January?. Yes, forcing bulbs to bloom early in pots is not a complicated process. It just takes a 12 week cooling process at 45 to 50 degrees after they are planted. If you have an extra refrigerator that you might use for cooling summer drinks, you are in business. Bulbs planted in late October would normally bloom late January to early February.
GARDENING
providencejournal.com

Gardening: It's time to get started on fall chores

Those big yellow school buses have been lumbering along for more than a month now, so you know it is time to start getting your gardens ready for winter. This is a good time to work outside: the bugs are fewer and it’s not so cold that you’ll be miserable in an hour.
GARDENING

