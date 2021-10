Inside Real Estate has announced its first product release from its new homeownership technology, CORE Home. CORE Home is a consumer destination, branded completely to the brokerage and agent. It anchors consumers in a single place, allowing brokerages to deliver a seamlessly connected experience throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle: from living in a home and understanding its value, searching for their next home, streamlining the complexities of a current transaction, moving into a new home and back to living in their current home.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO