Brooklyn, NY

84-year-old woman dead after fire breaks out in Brooklyn apartment building: FDNY

By Lauren Cook
 7 days ago

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — Authorities found a woman dead following a fire in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

The FDNY received a 911 call reporting a fire on Kent Street in Greenpoint around 8:50 a.m.

Flames broke out on the first floor of a four-story apartment building, according to the FDNY.

Upon arrival, police found an 84-year-old woman inside the apartment, unconscious and unresponsive, authorities said.

EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

It took about 60 firefighters from 12 units to bring the fire under control after about 40 minutes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

