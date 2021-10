There are four Kentucky Football commitments tabbed as some of the best high school seniors in the country, and a few more could be on the way. ESPN updated its class of 2022 football recruiting top 300 player rankings on Wednesday morning and several future Wildcats were scattered throughout the list. Led by four-stars Kiyatunta Goodwin (OT, No. 70) and Tyreese Fearbry (DE, No. 123), Kentucky currently has the 27th best recruiting class in the country and 8th best in the SEC, according to the worldwide leader.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO