Facebook says it allowed users to request info about how to be smuggled into U.S. illegally

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook has admitted to allowing users to share information about...

www.msnbc.com

truthorfiction.com

‘Are You Concerned Someone You Know is Becoming Too Prepared?’ Facebook

AdvertisementsOn October 10 2021, a screenshot of a purported Facebook warning asking members of canning and prepper groups if they knew someone who was “becoming too prepared” was shared to Reddit’s r/comedyheaven:. becoming too prepared from comedyheaven. A nearly identical screenshot was shared to r/conspiracy in early September 2021. Appended...
RECIPES
State
Arizona State
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Kankakee Daily Journal

CONVERSATIONS: Is Facebook responsible for users' actions?

Ken: A Facebook ex-employee, now a whistleblower, has rapidly gained a great deal of media attention after “coming out” on “60 Minutes” last Sunday. I missed the interview at first but was alerted to the situation by an extensive piece starting on the WSJ front page on Monday. I was...
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Security researchers say iPhone users should uninstall Facebook from their handsets

The first batch of commercials that Apple created to help sell its new smartphone back in 2007 included one that was aimed at Facebook users. "If you love Facebook so much that you check it every time you're at the computer, just think how great it would be to check it every time you're, well, nowhere near your computer." Of course, back then there was no App Store and you would have to use the mobile Safari browser to access the site.
CELL PHONES
UPI News

Facebook lacks transparency on high-profile users, oversight board says

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Facebooks' oversight board found in reports published Thursday that the platform lacks transparency about a program shielding high-profile users from content moderation rules. The finding came from the independent board's first quarterly transparency reports, which covered the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first two quarters...
INTERNET
Urban Milwaukee

In Letter to Facebook, Baldwin, Klobuchar, and Capito Request Information on How Instagram Promotes Posts Glorifying Eating Disorders to Younger Users

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) sent a letter to Facebook expressing concern that content on Instagram may promote eating disorders among young users, specifically teenagers and girls. In the letter, the senators highlighted Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony to the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Facebook has 'not been fully forthcoming' around 'crosscheck' program for high-profile users, oversight board says

Facebook Inc.'s oversight board said Thursday that the social-media company has "not been fully forthcoming" when it comes to providing the board with information about its "crosscheck" system, through which the company is said to have held higher-profile users to different standards when it comes to enforcement of Facebook rules. Following a Wall Street Journal investigation into the cross-check system, Facebook's oversight board began looking into the program and found that Facebook sometimes "failed to provide relevant information." In other cases the company provided incomplete information. The oversight body said in a Thursday blog post that it has accepted a request from Facebook to review the crosscheck system and provide recommendations on potential changes. "Specifically, Facebook requested guidance on, among other things: how to ensure fairness and objectivity in cross-check reviews, taking into account context; how to govern cross-check and promote transparency; and the criteria it uses to determine who is included in cross-check and how to ensure this is equitable," according to the blog post. Shares of Facebook have gained 25% so far this year as the S&P 500 has risen 21%.
INTERNET
fox40jackson.com

Facebook admits letting users share information on human smuggling

Facebook has admitted to allowing users “to share information about how to enter a country illegally or request information about how to be smuggled,” in a letter to the Arizona attorney general. The admission came after Attorney General Mark Brnovich wrote to CEO Mark Zuckerberg to request information about reports...
INTERNET
prescottenews.com

Attorney General Brnovich: Facebook Admits to Aiding Human Smuggling

Arizona turns evidence over to U.S. Department of Justice. Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Facebook’s alleged facilitation of human smuggling at Arizona’s southern border and stop its active encouragement and facilitation of illegal entry. General Brnovich wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

U.S. lawmakers say Facebook cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency

(Reuters) – A group of U.S. lawmakers said Facebook Inc cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency and urged the social media platform to discontinue immediately a small pilot of its cryptocurrency wallet named Novi, which was launched on Tuesday. U.S. Democratic senators Brian Schatz, Sherrod Brown, Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

I found a secret list on Facebook that was tracking everywhere I go online

A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
INTERNET
NBC News

‘Carol’s Journey’: What Facebook knew about how it radicalized users

In summer 2019, a new Facebook user named Carol Smith signed up for the platform, describing herself as a politically conservative mother from Wilmington, North Carolina. Smith’s account indicated an interest in politics, parenting and Christianity and followed a few of her favorite brands, including Fox News and then-President Donald Trump.
INTERNET
Apple Insider

New Facebook whistleblower claims company allows hate, illegal activity

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Another Facebook whistleblower has come forward to allege that the company prioritizes revenue over combating misinformation and hate speech, echoing statements by another former employee.
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook struggling to establish how many users it has amid doubts over duplicate accounts, report says

Facebook is struggling to count how many of its users are actually duplicate accounts and may be estimating the number too low, a new report suggests.According to the Wall Street Journal, Facebook employees said in an internal presentation this spring that the social media giant’s system for detecting double accounts tends to undercount them.A study of 5,000 recent sign-ups to the service reportedly indicated that at least 32 per cent and up to 56 per cent actually belonged to existing users, calling multiple accounts “very prevalent”.That would raise questions about the estimates that Facebook gives to advertisers about how many...
INTERNET
MSNBC

Facebook & extremism: January 6 role under scrutiny

Thousands of pages of internal Facebook documents reveal a company that was focused on growth and increasing usage – at the neglect of safety. Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz was the first journalist to review the documents. “They are innovative, they do a lot of interesting things, but maintaining them isn’t necessarily a strength,” he says.Oct. 26, 2021.
INTERNET

