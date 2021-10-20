CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chee designates himself a ‘Trailblazer’ with new Tsuruda collaboration [Q+A]

By Ariel King
dancingastronaut.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the early 2010’s, Chee—real name Lesego Mlangeni—was walking down the street after school with his friend Jon Casey when he first discovered bass music. Both artists were in eighth grade at the time, and Skrillex was riding high. While bass music itself was not extraordinarily popular in South Africa,...

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

Related
noisypixel.net

Give The Monark Collaboration Album with KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO [Awake] a Listen

Following the Japanese release of the FURYU developed JRPG Monark, a collaboration album with KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO was unexpectedly made. KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO consists of V-Tubers demonstrating their creative vocal talents. This collaboration album contains 14 distinct tracks totaling 58-minutes. You can listen to previews of these tracks from the official KAMITSUBAKI...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

OOTORO returns to Terminal Underground with searing double release, ‘GET2ME’

After taking a lap through the Warehouse this past spring, OOTORO has returned to lengthen his streak of two-for-one presents this year. OOTORO truly needs no introduction as being one of house music’s brightest names at this point, but we’ll say it for the nth time anyway, with the Indonesian talent serving the sequel to his freshman EP on Terminal Underground with GET2ME after a well-earned placement on Night Bass’ This Is Night Bass: Vol 13.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

‘SURRENDER’ to RÜFÜS DU SOL’s fourth studio album

Six weeks spent in Joshua Tree and a DIY ground-floor studio. These were the sites where RÜFÜS DU SOL would fashion much of SURRENDER. As those well-versed in RÜFÜS know, geography has always been a critical aspect of the alternative dance trio’s album crafting legacy. Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George, and James Hunt penned their debut album on the coast of Australia, BLOOM in Berlin, and SOLACE in Los Angeles, after all, and in each case, location influenced the sound and feel of the resulting records. This precedent remains intact as RÜFÜS DU SOL take their fourth lap around the LP circuit with SURRENDER, a project fashioned entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from their families, the Aussie outfit say they grew closer than ever as SURRENDER took shape amid group workouts and meditation and intention setting sessions.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madlib
Person
J Dilla
Person
Skrillex
dancingastronaut.com

Stream Jasmine Canales’ rhythmically lush debut single, ‘Burn’

Introducing burgeoning singer-songwriter Jasmine Canales, whose soulful debut, “Burn,” has officially landed. Canales emerges from Long Beach, California, where she built steel-solid support beams atop the city’s celebrated music scene. Produced by Kelsey González of the Free Nationals, her most trusted collaborator of the last 10 years, and Matty Chirch of BVRLY, “Burn” arrives ahead of the rising singer’s debut EP. A twist on the ’80s craze that the 2020’s can’t get enough of, “Burn” successfully juxtaposes ebullience and melancholy in just under three groovy minutes. Canales told Dancing Astronaut,
LONG BEACH, CA
dancingastronaut.com

Ross From Friends releases glitzy new album, ‘Tread’

Ross From Friends has returned with his sophomore LP , released via Flying Lotus‘ Brainfeeder label. Featuring the lo-fi foundations that first shot the producer to fame, the record finds Ross From Friends toying with themes that pull influence from his hometown in South London and slinking pieces that highlight his ever-evolving style.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Whipped Cream, Jimorrow reimagine ‘This Little Light of Mine’ with new single

Whipped Cream has taken a classic summer camp chants and given it a lethal twist on her new single and collaboration with Jimorrow, “Light of Mine.” Adding a heavy bassline and stuttering instrumentals, the pair transform “This Little Light of Mine” from a summertime chant sung by kids walking through the woods into a track fit for the most expansive of festival grounds. Speaking on her inspiration for the single, Whipped Cream said in a statement,
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trailblazer#Electronic Music#Music Producers#Sound Design#Deadbeats
dancingastronaut.com

Bonobo shares new single, ‘Tides’ featuring Jamila Woods

Bonobo is preparing to release his new album, Fragments, on January 14, and ahead of the LP’s released he’s teasing what fans can expect on the tracklist with a new single, “Tides.” Featuring Jamila Woods, the track carries grooving tunes that mimic the movements of rocking waves, soft instrumentals creating small swells that ebb and flow alongside Woods’ pristine vocals. Speaking on her contribution to the track, Woods said in a press statement,
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Xavi delivers new EP, ‘Home No Longer,’ on Ophelia Records

Xavi made waves earlier in 2021 with his debut album To The Endless Searing Skies. Now, a follow up five-track EP titled Home No Longer has found a home on Ophelia Records and in listeners’ ears. Months prior, Dancing Astronaut was lucky enough to be able to sit down with...
MUSIC
CentralTrack

[Q&A] How To Make Marc Rebillet Look Good On Stage.

Sure, The Dallas-Sprung Master Music Improviser Knows How To Strike A Pose On Stage. But Photographer Shane McCormick Is The Man He Trusts To Capture Those Moments. Cover photo by Karlo X. Ramos. When we catch up with Dallas photographer (and sometime Central Track contributor) Shane McCormick over the phone,...
DALLAS, TX
dancingastronaut.com

Swedish House Mafia kindle ‘Moth To A Flame’ with The Weeknd, announce ‘Paradise Again’ album tour

We all anticipated that Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd would eventually cross paths, but no one could’ve been prepared for the day it would actually happen. As Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello graced a Brooklyn-based warehouse for their pre-show performance at the VMAs, no one was realistically forecasting any musical bombshells from Swedish House Mafia beyond them playing out “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime” just as they did on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In typical, unpredictable Swedish House Mafia fashion, the performance didn’t end there. The Swedes capped things off with a 25-second sliver of an impending mega-crossover with none other than The Weeknd, summoning instant chaos across Twitter as well as the trio’s subreddit and discord channel. One month and a handful of teasers later, Swedish House Mafia’s hall-of-fame worthy alliance alongside The Weeknd has been let loose as “Moth To A Flame” becomes the third tracklist member of Paradise Again.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Music
dancingastronaut.com

Louis Futon shares new twofer ‘Re-Up’ and ‘Amoeba’ ahead of forthcoming album

Gearing up for the release of his sophomore LP Couchsurfing, Louis Futon has delivered two new singles, “Re-Up” featuring Armani White alongside the instrumental b-side single, “Amoeba.”. Following his previous album single and syncopated jazz flute excursion “Ron Burgundy,” Futon showcases his wide range and versatility, leaving fans with sharp...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

The Knocks announce third studio album, welcoming new season with, ‘River’

The Knocks have had a busy summer to say the least. Filled with remixes, original cuts, collaborations, and touring alongside Louis The Child, the duo has consciously and seamlessly glided into autumn with their latest original output, “River” with Parson James. Capturing the stems for the track back in 2020...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

ILLENIUM takes a victory lap with exceptional deluxe edition of ‘Fallen Embers’

ILLENIUM is on a mission to make an unassailable case for Artist of the Year in 2021. Expectations for the producer’s fourth studio album here high, and then he delivered with a near flawless 14-track LP this summer. Fallen Embers was one of the most highly anticipated albums of the year that, for the most part, lived up to the hype. Just two weeks before the record’s debut, the artist lesser known as Nicholas Miller, opened up Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium with his four-set Trilogy show that broke the attendance record for a single headlining dance music event in the United States. Then came the album tour, a headlining performance at Lollapalooza, three straight sold-out nights at Red Rocks, and Miller’s upcoming Ember Shores destination festival to boot. For ILLENIUM and his rabid fanbase, it seemed not much else could possibly continue to bolster the native Coloradan’s resume in 2021. Then came the IDs.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

SXSW shares first phase of 2022 artist lineup

SXSW has announced who will be performing at the 2022 edition of the festival, which will see the event returning in-person for the first time in two years. Surfbort, Maxo Kream, Poppy Ajudha, Fearing, Walt Disco, and more have all been announced as part of the first phase of the event’s lineup with over 240 artists from across the globe. James Minor, the head of the SXSW Music Festival, said in a statement,
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

ALPHA 9 tackles life’s hardest moments with uplifting single, ‘The Purpose Is You’

Taking to his ALPHA 9 moniker, ARTY tackles vulnerability as he gets personal with his newest release, “The Purpose Is You.” Throughout 2021, the artist has detailed the behind-the-scenes creative process via social media about the inspirations behind writing different releases and the emotions personally linked to his music. “The...
MUSIC
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Quality Control Ups Trio of Female Executives

Quality Control Music has promoted Simone Mitchell to president, Tamika Howard to executive VP and Amber Mitchell to VP of artist relations. In announcing their new positions, QC COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee said, “These women are the backbone of this QC family, and have had their hand in building some of the best musical careers in rap. Their promotions and elevated positions have been well-earned.” Added CEO Pierre “P” Thomas: “These powerful Black women are the executives that run much of the show with us. Watching them grow through the ranks and impact our artists the way they have is something...
MUSIC
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy