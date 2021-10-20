Chee designates himself a ‘Trailblazer’ with new Tsuruda collaboration [Q+A]

Six weeks spent in Joshua Tree and a DIY ground-floor studio. These were the sites where RÜFÜS DU SOL would fashion much of SURRENDER. As those well-versed in RÜFÜS know, geography has always been a critical aspect of the alternative dance trio’s album crafting legacy. Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George, and James Hunt penned their debut album on the coast of Australia, BLOOM in Berlin, and SOLACE in Los Angeles, after all, and in each case, location influenced the sound and feel of the resulting records. This precedent remains intact as RÜFÜS DU SOL take their fourth lap around the LP circuit with SURRENDER, a project fashioned entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from their families, the Aussie outfit say they grew closer than ever as SURRENDER took shape amid group workouts and meditation and intention setting sessions.
