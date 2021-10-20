Snow Cone Treats

Malley Gautreaux, a senior biomedical engineering major from Opelousas, Louisiana, shows off the shirts being given away at MSU's showing of the "Picture a Scientist" documentary on Tuesday [Oct. 26]. MSU's Office of Research and Economic Development; Division of Access, Diversity, and Inclusion; Mississippi EPSCoR and institutions across the state are sponsoring events this week related to the documentary and its topic of women's experiences in science. On Thursday [Oct. 28] from 3-5 p.m., a virtual panel will take place featuring scientists from the National Science Foundation, MSU, Jackson State University, the University of Southern Mississippi and the University of Mississippi. Click here to register for "Picture a Scientist: The Mississippi Experience."
