Snow Cone Treats

msstate.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamous Maroon Band members receive snow cones Tuesday [Oct. 19] as part of Snow Cones with...

www.msstate.edu

thermopir.com

Snow dragon

Austin Slagle, a member of Thermopolis FFA, and other friends helped build the snow dragon in Hot Springs State Park. Experts in mythical creatures tell us it brings us luck and says we will have a great winter season.
THERMOPOLIS, WY
The Day

Waiting for snow

Groton — Todd Brown of Groton roller skis along Duryea Drive Thursday. "I'm just waiting for the snow to get here," he laughed. An avid cross country skier who frequently competes in races, Brown got into roller skiing about five years ago. "It's all about the training," he said of why he picked up the skis. "Now I can train year-round instead of just when the conditions are perfect a few months of the year."
GROTON, CT
WJON

Jupiter Moon’s Pumpkin Spice Waffle Cones Are BAAACK

I'm not really sure what it is about the cold weather that makes a Minnesotan crave ice cream but it's a real phenomenon--really, it is! Forget pumpkin spice lattes this time of year, I'm all about the pumpkin spice ice creams. Now that the leaves have changed color and pumpkin...
LIFESTYLE
Sierra Sun

Sun Snapshots: First snow

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?. Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.
PHOTOGRAPHY
dwell.com

Snowe Terry Bathrobe

Luxury is a plush bathrobe at home, and ours provides all the amenities of the finest hotel version. Our fast-drying air-spun cotton terry bathrobe is lightweight, soft, and always ready for the next time you suds up. Unisex sizing and simple, elegant design. Innovative technology for seriously soft cotton. Our...
APPAREL
alaskasnewssource.com

Dancing traffic cones share important safety reminder for families

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a simple reminder, but one that can’t be stressed enough. For families dropping their kids off at school, being on the phone is a common practice, but it’s also a distraction. At Susitna Elementary, fourth-grade teacher Liann Walgenbach is helping kids get to school safely. She and another teacher have taken their crossing guard jobs to a new level by dressing up as dancing cones.
Fox 59

Historic snow started on this date

Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989?. It started on this date October 18th – the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city of Indianapolis. .2″ fell by midnight but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wspa.com

Vampire Penguin Shaved Snow

“The following is sponsored content from Vampire Penguin”. Brother and sister duo Mathew and Shaina are here from Vampire Penguin to tell us about their frozen treats.
ANIMALS
amherst.edu

The Wildlife Sanctuary: “Pine Cones Keep Students in College”

This serene natural enclave, a hidden treasure of the campus, had its beginnings in 1929 or 1932 (accounts differ) when the wife of the College’s treasurer, Charles Andrews, asked him to fetch some pine cones for fireplace kindling. Andrews headed to a patch of forested land on the campus’s eastern...
AMHERST, MA
lafayetteco.gov

Snow removal volunteers needed

Lafayette Senior Services is looking for volunteers to assist with snow removal for disabled or older adults in need of help. Lafayette Senior Center staff will pair volunteers with a resident for the duration of the season. Volunteers will clean the resident's driveway, sidewalk, and main entrance access to make getting around safer for our community members in need.
ADVOCACY
msstate.edu

Picture a Mississippi Scientist

Malley Gautreaux, a senior biomedical engineering major from Opelousas, Louisiana, shows off the shirts being given away at MSU's showing of the "Picture a Scientist" documentary on Tuesday [Oct. 26]. MSU's Office of Research and Economic Development; Division of Access, Diversity, and Inclusion; Mississippi EPSCoR and institutions across the state are sponsoring events this week related to the documentary and its topic of women's experiences in science. On Thursday [Oct. 28] from 3-5 p.m., a virtual panel will take place featuring scientists from the National Science Foundation, MSU, Jackson State University, the University of Southern Mississippi and the University of Mississippi. Click here to register for "Picture a Scientist: The Mississippi Experience."
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thegazette.com

Time Machine: Artist Marvin Cone’s ghosts

Who was Uncle Ben, and why did artist Marvin Cone create paintings of unsettling rooms that often included the eerie man with a bushy black beard?. Winnifred Cone, widow of the longtime Coe College art professor, said in 1966 that her husband had had an Uncle Ben, “who was the inspiration for the man in the houses. He used to terrify Marvin when he was a boy.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
bigrapidsnews.com

Here's why cones, acorns are appearing in copious quantities this fall

If you’ve noticed an alarming amount of acorns raining down on your deck or that your evergreens are covered with cones, you’re not alone. Oaks, black walnuts and other nut trees have produced a bumper crop of nuts this year, referred to as a seed mast. At the same time, many conifers, notably spruces, firs and Douglas-firs, have also produced huge cone crops .
GARDENING
FUN 107

This Rhode Island Ice Cream Cone Looks a Little Fishy

I wore flip-flops to work today knowing that this could be the last week I get to do that before I have to pack them away. I’m clinging on to the last bit of summer weather and I’m not ashamed of it. Winter is coming but until then, I’ll soak up the sun. That’s why I was so happy to hear about this cool ice cream shop in Providence. It’s not like any other store we have around here, so I’m determined to make the trip to Helado Taiyaki on Dean Street as soon as possible.
PROVIDENCE, RI
bluemountaineagle.com

Never stray from the 'cone of calm'

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. The Christian life is often — yes, predominantly — a “go against the flow” proposition. Like paddling or swimming upstream, there is always an opposing current. Sometimes the current pressure is slight; sometimes it is swift. But it is always there to some degree.
RELIGION
msstate.edu

New Views

MSU administrators, students, faculty, staff and supporters gathered Wednesday [Oct. 27] to celebrate the opening of the university's Richard A. Rula Engineering and Science Complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 70,000-square-foot facility is home to the Rula School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. Rula, a distinguished 1970 MSU civil engineering graduate, provided the lead financial gift for the new facility and a cornerstone endowment for the academic school. Click here for more on the state-of-the-art facility and Wednesday's ribbon cutting.
COLLEGES

