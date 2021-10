The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. While in the process of recovering from the global pandemic, the world is feeling another pinch as energy prices continue to surge globally. Last week, prices for natural gas hit a 13-year record high from a global supply shortage. Energy experts including Nina Fahy, the head of North American Natural Gas at Energy Aspects, believe that prices could go higher for the next couple of years. The surge is from factors such as weather conditions, increases in post Covid-19 demands, and glitches in gas production plants.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO