Snakehips discuss ‘Never Worry Tour,’ new music at High Ground Festival [Interview]

ILLENIUM is on a mission to make an unassailable case for Artist of the Year in 2021. Expectations for the producer’s fourth studio album here high, and then he delivered with a near flawless 14-track LP this summer. Fallen Embers was one of the most highly anticipated albums of the year that, for the most part, lived up to the hype. Just two weeks before the record’s debut, the artist lesser known as Nicholas Miller, opened up Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium with his four-set Trilogy show that broke the attendance record for a single headlining dance music event in the United States. Then came the album tour, a headlining performance at Lollapalooza, three straight sold-out nights at Red Rocks, and Miller’s upcoming Ember Shores destination festival to boot. For ILLENIUM and his rabid fanbase, it seemed not much else could possibly continue to bolster the native Coloradan’s resume in 2021. Then came the IDs.

