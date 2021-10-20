Chance The Rapper, Common support bill that would change parole eligibility laws

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Activists fighting for the reform of the Illinois parole system are getting some high-profile support.

The artists and activists Chance the Rapper and Common spoke outside the Cook County Jail in favor of legislation that would make parole a possibility after a person has served 20 years. Chance the Rapper and Common, both Grammy-winning artists, are from West Chatham and Calumet Heights on the South Side, respectively.

"We need to understand incarceration for what it is; it's torture. And we need to start pushing and transforming our criminal justice system and sentencing laws with this reality in mind," Chance the Rapper said.

Common talked about a visit to Stateville Correctional Center where he established a recording studio.

"I've met some of the most enlightened and inspiring people in prisons. You know, one gentleman said to me, 'Imagine being trapped in one act for the rest of your life. The worst act for the rest of your life,'" Common said.

They were standing with Parole Illinois pushing for passage of the Earned Discretionary Release bill which they said would give thousands of prisoners a chance at freedom.