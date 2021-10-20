CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micron To Build $7 Billion Plant in Japan To Expand DRAM Production

I am also surprised. Japan has excellent infrastructure, an educated populace, a stable government, and good technology. But...

ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Micron Announces $150 Billion Investment in Global Manufacturing, R&D

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Semiconductor manufacturer Micron plans to invest more than $150 billion...
News Slashdot

Payments Company Stripe Is Kick Starting Market For Carbon Removal

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Wall Street Journal:. Stripe is signing up to pay for carbon-removal technologies that haven't been invented yet. The payments company has formed a partnership with Deep Science Ventures, a London investment firm that specializes in building technology companies from the ground up. DSV will recruit scientists to develop ways to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. If they come up with viable concepts, Stripe will be their first customer. It will pay DSV startups $500,000 each up front to capture and store carbon, then a further $1 million if they meet performance milestones.
Tier One Entertainment expands to Japan

Singapore-based esports and gaming company Tier One Entertainment has announced its first foray outside Southeast Asia by expanding to Japan. The expansion will see Tier One open an office in Japan this year. The brand will also look to increase its presence in the country by hiring local personnel. According...
mining-technology.com

Blackearth signs JV with Metachem to build expandable graphite plant

BlackEarth has signed a 50:50 joint venture (JV) agreement with India’s Metachem Manufacturing to develop an expandable graphite facility in India. The new plant is expected to cater to the expandable graphite market, which is anticipated to grow. Besides serving as a fire-retardant material, expandable graphite also has downstream use...
VentureBeat

Micron to invest $150B in memory chip production to support data economy

Micron Technology said it plans to invest $150 billion in the coming decade to boost semiconductor production. And Idaho-based Micron is asking Congress to pass legislation to help with domestic plant expansion, said Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Part of the aim is to support the data economy.
Fudzilla

Micron builds a new Hiroshima chip factory

US memory chip maker Micron will build a new factory at its Japanese production site in Hiroshima at a cost of $7 billion. The Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported the new facility will make DRAM chips with production set to begin in 2024. COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home demand for electronic devices is...
MarketWatch

Micron to spend $150 billion in 10 years on building out memory manufacturing, stock falls

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. fell 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the memory and semiconductor company said it will invest $150 billion over the next decade in memory manufacturing and research and development. The investment, which could include U.S. fab expansion, is aimed at addressing demand for memory, as memory and storage currently represent about 30% of the semiconductor market. "Memory is at the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing and fuels everything from feature-rich 5G smartphones to the AI-enabled cloud," said Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra. "Micron's leadership in both DRAM and NAND technologies and the strength of our roadmap enable us to invest more than $150 billion with confidence to extend our industry-leading memory innovation into the next decade, and deliver differentiated products to our customers." Micron's stock has dropped 10.1% year to date while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has climbed 21.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 20.3%.
dallassun.com

Toyota to build $13.6 billion American battery plant, employ 1,750

Toyota has announced that it will invest $13.6 billion in manufacturing electric automobile batteries in the United States by 2025. Though Toyota has sold more than 18.7 million Prius hybrids since 1997, other manufactures have taken the lead in selling battery powered autos. While it is not known how many...
Industry Week

Micron Tech Announces New Investments, Teases US Chip Production

Micron Technology Inc. announced it would invest $150 million in new global manufacturing and R&D. A global manufacturer of computer memory and semiconductor chips, the new investments may include an expansion of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, the company said in a release October 20. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, in a statement, said...
iclarified.com

TSMC to Build Its First Chip Plant in Japan

TSMC, the company that manufacturers chips for Apple, has announced that it will build its first-ever plant in Japan, reports Nikkei. CEO C.C. Wei told investors that the company has support from its customers and the government of Japan to proceed with the investment. The plant will focus on 22nm and 28nm technology that can be applied to various chip types from image sensors to microcontrollers.
Benzinga

TSMC Announces Chip Plant Debut In Japan

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) gears up for chip plant debut in Japan to counter the global semiconductor chip crisis, Nikkei Asia reports. TSMC CEO C.C. Wei acknowledged support from its customers and the Japanese government to proceed with the investment, subject to its board approval.
WDBO

TSMC confirms plans for semiconductor fab plant in Japan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. confirmed Friday it is planning to build a computer chip factory in Japan. TSMC’s CEO C.C. Wei said the company, the world’s biggest contract producer of semiconductors, was expanding to better serve its customers and enhance its competitive advantage. “After conducting due diligence, we announce our...
lifewire.com

Samsung Begins Production of Industry's Smallest DDR5 DRAM

Samsung is mass producing the industry's smallest DDR5 DRAM, the company announced on Tuesday. The new 14nm EUV DDR5 DRAM is only 14 nanometers and sports five layers of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology. It can reach speeds of up to 7.2 gigabits per second, which is more than twice the speed of DDR4. Samsung also claims its new EUV tech gives the DDR5 DRAM the highest bit density, while increasing productivity by 20% and reducing power consumption by 20%.
BGR.com

