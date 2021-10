COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities customers could see an increase to their energy bills starting in November. On Wednesday, the Utilities Board discussed a proposed increase to natural gas and electric rates. The rates still need to be approved by the Colorado Springs City Council, but if they are, customers could see about a $28.52 per month increase to their bills starting Nov. 1 based on a sample residential bill.

