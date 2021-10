Devlin, a former Oregon state legislator, is the outgoing chair of the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. Most of us take electricity for granted. As long as you have power, you don’t think about where it comes from. But wildfires that briefly shut down high-voltage transmission between the Northwest and California and the June heat dome that drove up demand for power to run air conditioners underscored how critically we depend on a reliable electricity supply.

OREGON STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO