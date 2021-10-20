Sustainable Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A national initiative is taking place next week in the Roanoke Valley to help spread smiles. The Petal it Forward event will happen for the second time in our area next Wednesday at 10 locations across the valley. George’s Flowers is one of six florists in the state to participate in the event, with the help of sponsors and volunteers. Wednesday, the group will give out 4,000 bouquets of flowers to strangers. Each person will be given two bouquets, one to keep, and one to give to someone else. The initiative is to spread awareness about the positive effects giving and receiving flowers can have.

