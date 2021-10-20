Sustainable Roanoke

Cal Maurice McFarlin, 24 of 606 Commerce St., Roanoke - failure to appear in court - Oct. 18. Austin Tyler Brown, 25, of Sterrett - harassment - Oct. 17. Jamarcus Anthony Calloway, 19, of 193 Centerway Dr., Roanoke - reckless endangerment - Oct. 17. Michael James Fanning Jr., 38, of...
The story below is a preview from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The brutal slaying of a high school senior in 1929 stunned the Bent Mountain community. Freeda Bolt awoke on a mid-December morning excited. She was eloping! Mary Gardner, with whom...
People experiencing homelessness are camping in downtown Roanoke under strategically chosen overpasses and overhangs in higher numbers than before the pandemic. They’ve been snoozing by night and sitting, eating and talking by day near museums and the downtown post office. By settling down on public sidewalks, they aren’t currently subject to arrest or removal.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There will be a new location you can go for a COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Thursday, the Community Vaccine Center will open at the old Sears location at Valley View Mall in Roanoke. You can get first, second, third or booster doses of the shot, according to...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time since the spring, the Roanoke Rescue Mission and Virginia Department of Health held a COVID vaccine clinic geared toward vaccinating the homeless and other members of the community. Richard Jennings is one community member who got his first Pfizer dose Wednesday. “I...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A national initiative is taking place next week in the Roanoke Valley to help spread smiles. The Petal it Forward event will happen for the second time in our area next Wednesday at 10 locations across the valley. George’s Flowers is one of six florists in the state to participate in the event, with the help of sponsors and volunteers. Wednesday, the group will give out 4,000 bouquets of flowers to strangers. Each person will be given two bouquets, one to keep, and one to give to someone else. The initiative is to spread awareness about the positive effects giving and receiving flowers can have.
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke aims to tackle homelessness and help people get back on their feet. People can help the non-profit through several events including the Drumstick DASH. Volunteer manager for the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, Stacy Boris talks about how people can give back to the community.
ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday was WSLS day for Blue Ridge Nightmares, a great way to find some spooky fun in the Star City. It’s a 60,000-square foot warehouse in roanoke that has been turned into a Hollywood-quality haunted attraction. It benefits Center in the Square and will be open every...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - GO Fest going on in downtown Roanoke this year, with event organizers aiming to bring activity to businesses affected by the pandemic. The multi-day event will span from Elmwood Park all the way to the City Market Building. From Elmwood Park to Franklin Road, and into...
Roanoke once had a promising future with Deschutes Brewery, but that keg has likely been tapped out. The Oregon company announced in a letter penned by CEO Michael LaLonde that it would be closing its tasting room in downtown Roanoke at the end of the year. Though profitability was an...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The American Heart Association along with local businesses and community teams are partnering for the return of the in-person Roanoke Heart Walk happening this Saturday at River’s Edge Park. “We are so excited to see the Roanoke area once again get to come together in this...
You don’t have to found a multimillion dollar company to be an entrepreneur. You could launch a small business, organize a music venue, found a nonprofit, or launch a new social program. That’s what Ryan Bell, a 33-year-old Roanoke entrepreneur, has set out to do. He doesn’t call himself an...
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke City Health District is preparing for when kids ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City Health District, talked about how the new Community Vaccination Center at the Valley View Mall is equipped and designed for this scenario.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Do you know of someone who exemplifies what it means to live in the Star City?. Then, this is their opportunity to be recognized as Roanoke’s Citizen of the Year. Roanoke County Council is accepting nominations for the honor which recognizes an individual who has shown...
Dizzy Lucy’s opened on Oct. 12 at 101 S. Oak St., Ste. 100, in Roanoke. The new bar and grill serves a variety of American food, such as burgers and wings. Dizzy Lucy’s is owned by father and daughter Tony and Gloria Segovia. The Segovias own Baja Cantina in Roanoke and previously owned Lucy’s Lot in Grapevine before it closed in March. 817-290-9070. www.dizzylucys.com.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say three people were hurt in a shooting Thursday night on Delta Drive NW. Officers say they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Delta Drive NW about 10:20 p.m. At an apartment, police found three people who had been shot. Two victims had non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim sustained more serious injuries, according to police.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for information about what led to a shooting Sunday night. Police were called about 11 p.m. October 17 about a person with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Rolling Hill Avenue NW. Officers found a man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.
