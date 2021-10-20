CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Salsa Noke

wfxrtv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout National Hispanic Heritage Month, Living Local Host, Kianna Price has learned about aspects of...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
madriverunion.com

Treat yourself to an evening of big band, salsa & more

HSU – Join the Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music and Theatre for a live instrumental concert featuring the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Oct. 30th at 8 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall. Before purchasing tickets for this live event, please familiarize yourself with current campus COVID-19...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
saltlakemagazine.com

All Hail the Salsa Queen

Salsa Queen’s castle may be in an unassuming West Valley office park, but inside, this royal salsa company’s HQ is as bright and colorful as their pico de gallo. Immediately, you see vibrant Day of the Dead murals, a nod to the brand’s signature glam and ghoulish Sugar Skull logo. In the back, a heaping barrel of tomatillos confirms that even as the business grows, the ingredients are still fresh. And then there’s the Salsa Queen herself. She has striking blonde hair, a custom silver Salsa Queen necklace and an unmistakable voice. You’ll recognize that voice if you follow Salsa Queen on Instagram or TikTok (@salsa.queen and @salsaqueenofficial, respectively.) Her videos are kooky, charming and totally removed from branded Instagram content conventions.
RECIPES
NY1

96-year-old salsa dancer still moving to her own beat

For 96-year-old Alicia Nieves, music is life, and life is a party filled with dancing. At her age, she still has a lot of moves. "​I'm going to keep dancing until the end," said Nieves. On the streets of Harlem, New York, many call her the Salsa Queen. "She loves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Paste Magazine

The Best Salsa Brands

Salsa has come a long way since its rapid popularization in the 1980s. In fact, this spicy condiment has ancient roots dating back to Aztec, Mayan and Incan civilizations, where variations were made from ground tomatoes, chiles, beans and seeds. It wasn’t until the 16th century that the Spaniards gave it the name “salsa”, which stuck throughout the centuries until it had its big break stateside just a few decades ago. The complimentary bowls of chips and salsa that we’ve come to love at our local Mexican restaurant were introduced here in the States, which then helped catapult these sauces to staple food status.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Dance#Puerto Ricans#Hispanic Culture#Dance Floor#Cubans
wjhl.com

10 year Salsa Anniversary Extravaganza

(WJHL) BJ Goliday, organizer of the event, tells us about this special evening of salsa dancing, music and food coming up Saturday, October 23rd at Meadowview Convention Center. For more information and tickets visit www.eventbrite.com.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
rolling out

Actor arrested for defacing George Floyd sculpture

Actor Micah Beals was arrested on Oct. 25 for vandalizing a statue of George Floyd earlier this month. The 37-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in “CSI: NY,” was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and later released on his own recognizance. His court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From ‘Donda’

Kanye West is making some changes to his Donda album. On Tuesday, an updated version of the project was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.”. In the new version, Brown is replaced...
MUSIC
NYLON

Megan Thee Stallion's Hottie Halloween Gift Is New B-Sides & Freestyles

Megan Thee Stallion has been having a busy October. In the past few weeks, the rapper has released her own hot sauce, the Hottie Sauce, with Popeyes, readied to graduate from Texas Southern University, broken the internet with a tremendous Pinhead costume — and now, unveiled the details to her previously announced surprise project Something For The Hotties, out October 29, the day before Halloween.
MUSIC
NYLON

Måneskin Made Their US TV Debut On 'The Tonight Show'

Last night (October 26th), America was formally introduced to the Italian rock band, Maneskin. Fresh off their Eurovision Song Contest win, the impressive quartet made their US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Performing live from New York's Studio 6B, the group dazzled viewers with their hit-cover of the viral song “Begging.”
CELEBRITIES
miamionthecheap.com

Miami Beach Salsa Fest with Melina Almodovar: Tickets available now!

Get out your dancing shoes because the Miami Beach Salsa Fest is coming back in November!. Presented by Melina Almodovar, known as “La Muñeca de Salsa,” this special annual event will celebrate the music – and its culture on Miami Beach – from 4-10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the North Beach Bandshell.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
holycitysinner.com

Couple Behind Former Mt. Pleasant Restaurant Launches Sobremesa Mole & Salsas

Local couple Mark and Adrienne Ciaburri, who formerly ran Congress in Mt. Pleasant and Ciaburri’s Mexican Flavors pop-ups, announced they are launching a line of mole, salsas, and hot sauce through an upcoming website. The new venture, Sobremesa Mole & Salsas, is launching in November. A Texas native and third-generation...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy