CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

The 12 Best Halloween Makeup Products For 2021

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtQjw_0cXBG3w900
Drobot Dean/Adobe

Halloween is right around the corner & to get you prepared, we rounded up the best makeup products you need to achieve your costume!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing for sure, it is that Halloween is the perfect time to experiment with makeup. No matter what your costume is – there is always a look you can achieve with makeup and to help you out, we rounded up our favorite products.

From mascara to false lashes, lip tints, and more – there’s something for everyone on our list and each product is explained so you know how and when to use it. You can shop our fave picks below!

Our Picks for the Best Halloween Makeup Products

Below, we have listed 12 of our favorite products that are all essential in achieving the perfect Halloween glam this year.

DIBS Beauty Status Stick

The Status Stick is a no-mess, mistake-proof essential for your Halloween makeup routine. The highlighter can be used as a traditional highlighter or under foundation, plus you can use it on your face and body. It gives you a subtle sheen at first but you can keep layering it to give you your desired glow. $32, dibsbeauty.com

Use it to get a gorgeous glow.

Milani An Enchanted Escape Eyeshadow Palette

No matter what look you’re trying to achieve this Halloween, this limited-edition Enchanted Escape Eyeshadow Palette is all you need. It contains a mix of shimmers, mattes, and bright colors to create a variety of looks. They’re extremely pigmented, easy to blend, and lasts all day. $14, milanicosmetics.com

Use it to create any costume.

KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner

There’s a reason why this liquid eyeliner is a cult favorite and it’s because it really works. Its razor-sharp, smudge-resistant, waterproof, lasts all day long and gives you a precise cat-eye that will compliment any costume you wear. $22, kvdveganbeauty.com

Use it to get the perfect cat-eye.

wet n wild Photo Focus Dewy Foundation

To give yourself a perfect base for all your makeup, this foundation is key. It’s available in 19 different shades and leaves you with a matte finish that is buildable. Even better, it’s 100% cruelty-free and has over 4,000 positive reviews on Amazon. $3, amazon.com

Use it as the base for any look.

essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

If you’ve been on social media, specifically TikTok, then chances are you’ve heard of this mascara. It’s beloved by over 200,000 people on Amazon for its long-lasting, false lash effect. It lifts and curls your lashes instantly and will stay on all day. $3, amazon.com

Use it to intensify any Halloween look.

Julep Creme to Powder Eyeshadow Stick

For an easy-to-apply shimmery look on your lids, this eyeshadow stick is essential. It easily glides on and gives you a punch of color that’s lightweight, buildable, and blendable. $14, amazon.com

Use it for buildable coverage on your lids.

sefudun Matte Long Lasting Lip Tint

Over 1,900 people swear by this lip tint which comes in a set of six different colors, all of which come in an adorable mini wine bottle. It’s completely waterproof and lasts all day, so you don’t have to worry about smudging while eating, drinking, or wearing a face mask. $15, amazon.com

Use it to create the perfect vamp lip.

NYX Professional Makeup Face & Body Glitter

Halloween would not be complete without some glitter and this glitter jar is perfect. It’s available in 20 different colors and is safe enough to be used on both the face and body. The glitter is loose, so add some gel or cream to your face or body, sprinkle some on, and you’re good to go. $6, amazon.com

Use it for any sparkly look from a fairy to a unicorn.

Pawotence False Eyelashes

False lashes are an absolute must if you want to take your costume to the next level and this set comes in a pack of 10 so you are set. They’re made with ultra-fine fibers, so they look and feel super natural on your eyes. $9, amazon.com

Use it to add drama to your costume.

e.l.f. Makeup Mist & Set

Once your makeup is done, it’s important to set it with a spray so that it stays in place all day long. This one is amazing because you can use it to set your makeup and to mist your face throughout the day and night for a quick refresher. Even better, it’s 100% vegan and cruelty-free. $6, amazon.com

Use it to set your Halloween makeup in place.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

At the end of the night, you want to make sure you have a good makeup remover that’s gentle on the skin but tough on makeup, and this is perfect. It removes your makeup while cleansing and hydrating, plus, it’s safe for sensitive skin. $7, amazon.com

Use it to remove makeup.

BANILA CO Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm

One of our favorite cleansers of all time is this cleansing balm. It easily melts away even the most stubborn makeup, it’s hydrating and refreshing. You will feel as fresh and as good as new after a long day of wearing makeup. $19, amazon.com

Use it to clean off your face.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Is Engaged To Sharina Hudson

Two years after his split from longtime wife Wendy Williams, TV producer Kevin Hunter is reportedly engaged to Sharina Hudson. Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is engaged to Sharina Hudson, the woman he had a longtime affair with during the course of his marriage. According to Page Six, the TV producer bought an $80,000 engagement ring for Sharina as far back as April 2020, and she has been wearing it since then (as evidenced by her Instagram posts). The two share one daughter, Journey, 2, together. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kevin’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Reginae Carter Gives 70s ‘Foxy Brown’ Vibes For Mom Toya Johnson’s Birthday Party — Photos

Reginae Carter celebrated her mom’s 38th birthday with a classic 70s look, complete with a sparkling outfit and an afro!. Going back in time! Reginae Carter showed off a disco-appropriate outfit, as she got ready for her mom Toya Johnson’s birthday party on Tuesday October 26. The 22-year-old actress debuted a purple outfit that looked inspired by the 1974 movie Foxy Brown for the party. She also captioned her post with “And they love them some me,” which is a line from the rapper Capella Grey’s song “Gyalis.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Cat#Dibsbeauty Com#Milanicosmetics Com#Kvd
BHG

Candy Corn-Colored Hair Is the Sweetest Trend to Try for Halloween

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Candy Corn-Colored Hair Is the Sweetest Trend to Try for Halloween. I'll admit, though I write about beauty trends for a living, I...
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

10 Easy Halloween Makeup Tricks From a Former Body Painter

Body paint can up the ante of any Halloween makeup look. From whether you should apply foundation first to how to minimize streaks, there are many factors to keep in mind. One former body painter breaks down everything you need to know. Since Halloween is right around the corner, everyone's...
MAKEUP
PopSugar

6 Hydrating Makeup Products to Help You Kick Seasonal Dryness to the Curb

You should lean heavily on hydrating skin-care products to help prevent dryness from taking a toll on your skin this fall, but the makeup you use every day could actually be of service, too. That's right: you can find hydration-boosting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, plant oils, and vitamins infused in just about every type of makeup product, from foundation to blush to the setting sprays that are designed to lock your look in place. These formulas will assist you in creating a specific beauty look and also help support and replenish your skin's moisture levels.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Amazon
theeverygirl.com

Easy Halloween Makeup Tutorials To Try if You Can’t Be Bothered With a Costume

We’ve all been there: you get invited to that last-minute Halloween party with your closest friends, and somehow, everyone but you already has a costume. While your friends are in their Cheetah Girls outfits or your BFF and her partner planned the perfect couples costume, you’re stuck wondering if a random Halloween tee from Target will suffice (Hint: It will not). When this happens, easy Halloween makeup is the best thing to turn to.
MAKEUP
countryliving.com

15 Gorgeous Fairy Makeup Tutorials Perfect for Halloween and Beyond

Fairies, or faeries if you prefer, are having a moment. They've always been a treasured part of pop culture, from Shakespeare's naughty Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream, to the chomper-stealing Tooth Fairy beloved by children across the world. But they seem to be particularly popular currently, with publications like Enchanted Living and tomes including The Faerie Handbook dedicated to exploring all things fae. Which means now is a better time than ever to dress as one of the wee people for Halloween, especially since there are so many fairy makeup tutorials out there to help you get the look right.
MAKEUP
Thrillist

Heinz Ketchup Is Selling Halloween Makeup Kits with 'Tomato Blood'

For years, folks have been repurposing ketchup as a fake blood substitute for Halloween. It's a schtick that Heinz eventually leaned into with the seasonal debut of "Tomato Blood," the brand's classic tomato ketchup with a spooky package design. Now, the condiment maker is taking things one step further with the launch of its own makeup kit.
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

5 multipurpose beauty products to help you do your makeup in minutes

As America emerges from the pandemic, our series Back at It TODAY continues with beauty expert Kristina Rodulfo, who spotlights five multipurpose products you need in your cosmetics kit, including tinted moisturizer, bronzer, eyebrow gel and mascara.Oct. 19, 2021.
MAKEUP
30Seconds

Sparkly Skeleton Halloween Makeup: Get Scary & Have Fun With Makeup on Halloween

Halloween is here and that means it’s time to get scary with your look. It’s especially fun to push the envelope on Halloween and try things you’d never do any other day of the year. As a professional makeup artist, I am passionate about transforming faces. Most of the time it’s about beauty: enhancing a natural look, trying on a new face, bringing out a more youthful appearance or playing with color. But on Halloween, anything is fair game (the scarier, the better)!
MAKEUP
Hollywood Life

Maintain Your Glamour With The Best Makeup Mirror

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is the fairest of them all? Modern makeup mirrors ensure flawless, close-up grooming whether you are traveling, going to the office, or getting ready for a night out. Makeup mirrors also called vanity or shaving mirrors, are a great grooming tool for the bathroom, shower, or on a dresser. They vary in size, shape, color, and array of features including lighting, magnification, angle, and height. Choosing a mirror for perfect grooming can be a lot more complicated than simply finding something that displays your reflection. We’ve put together an easy guide to help you find your new favorite makeup mirror in 2021. We list some incredible features, pros, and cons, that will ensure you get the best beauty value for your buck.
MAKEUP
Iowa State Daily

Makeup artist Alyssa Brascia's Halloween makeup tutorial

With Halloween around the corner, it’s primetime to nail down your costume for the year. If you’re someone who doesn’t like to put too much effort into a costume and prefers a made-up face and regular outfit, then you’re in luck. Alternatively, if you enjoy taking Halloween to the extremes and dressing to the nines, makeup and all, then you are also in luck.
MAKEUP
KRON4

6 most popular eye-makeup products at Sephora

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which popular eye-makeup product at Sephora is best?. A wide spectrum of beauty products let you unleash your inner artist with your face as a canvas. Eye-makeup products include mascara, eye liner, eye primer, eye shadow and under-eye concealer. With the combination of these products, there is no limit to the makeup looks that you can create. Sephora partners with multiple makeup artists to create products that allow for full experimentation and looks, ranging from classic to edgy.
MAKEUP
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
91K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy