Dillian Whyte says he still is not sure whether he will get Tyson Fury in the ring next year, because he just isn’t sure what Fury is going to do. Whyte had been due to face Otto Wallin on Saturday, but a shoulder injury saw that fight scrapped. With Whyte, the interim WBC heavyweight champion, finally due to get his shot at the full belt, held by Fury, it seems that fight will now be next in the Spring.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO