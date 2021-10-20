CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

How to Make Fudge and Freeze It So It Hardens, According to a Dietitian

By Bojana Galic
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNHN3_0cXBFmPg00
Freezing your fudge is the key to a hardened result. Image Credit: pamela_d_mcadams/iStock/GettyImages

If you're struggling to get your fudge to harden just right, you may be missing one key step. Preparing the perfect fudge will require some chilling time (and patience).

This Chocolate Maple Almond Fudge, crafted by Christy Brissette, RD and president of 80 Twenty Nutrition, is quick to prepare and will give you the firm, fudgy consistency you're looking for.

  • 1/2 cup no-sugar-added almond butter
  • 1/2 cup coconut oil
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/3 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Makes 12 servings

  1. Line your container:​ Line a medium glass or ceramic food storage container with parchment paper. You can also line mini muffin tins with muffin liners if you want to keep your serving sizes small.
  2. Combine the ingredients:​ In a small saucepan over low heat, combine your almond butter and coconut oil. Once the oil melts, stir in the cocoa powder, vanilla and salt. When the mixture looks shiny and smooth, stir in the maple syrup.
  3. Pour the fudge:​ After you've added the maple syrup, pour the fudge mixture into your prepared container or mini muffin tins.
  4. Harden the fudge:​ Place your container or tins in the fridge for 2 hours, which is the time it takes for the fudge to set. Once it's hardened, cut the fudge into 12 pieces or remove it from the muffin tins. Store in the fridge or the freezer (if you don't devour it right away).

If you prefer harder fudge, freeze it for about 1 or 2 hours after pouring it in a container, Brissette says.

Using a mini muffin tin or silicone candy mold can also help your fudge firm up faster. Thanks to their smaller surface area, they'll help fudge harden much more quickly than if you pour it all into one larger container.

Fudge can last you about 7 days in the fridge — but it's best stored in the freezer because the fat (from the coconut oil) helps prevent a crystallized consistency, according to the USDA.

Fudge can last about 2 to 3 months in the freezer, per the USDA. Just make sure to store it in an air-tight container.

This upgraded fudge recipe swaps butter for almond butter and coconut oil, which not only makes this a plant-based recipe but also gives you a little more healthy, unsaturated fat and protein.

Almond butter packs heart-healthy mono- and polyunsaturated fats, which may help lower LDL or "bad" cholesterol levels, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Almond butter also adds some fiber to your fudge, which regular butter doesn't supply. With about 3 grams of fiber per 2-tablespoon serving, almond butter offers about 12 percent of your daily recommended fiber intake, according to the USDA.

Fiber helps keep you feeling full for longer, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Brissette's dessert also trades refined sugar for maple syrup, which adds sweetness plus some important nutrients, including potassium, manganese and magnesium, and packs fewer grams of sugar than refined forms of the sweet stuff.

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Foods High in Arachidonic Acid That Are Good for You

Arachidonic acid is an essential fatty acid, but it doesn't get as much positive publicity as some of the other omega-3 and omega-6 fats. Arachidonic acid is one of four omega-6 fatty acids that we get through our diets: The others include linoleic acid, gamma-linoleic and conjugated linoleic acid. Some foods high in linoleic acid include nuts, seeds and some refined vegetable oils.
NUTRITION
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fudge#Harden#Dietitian#Food Storage Container#Food Drink#Rd#Usda
EatThis

If You Bought This Milk, Don't Drink It, Experts Warn

If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

These Four Foods Are Being Recalled Due to Contamination

Whether it's a piece of produce that's gotten a little too soft or a package of meat that's past its expiration date, throwing away food can feel downright wasteful. However, in some situations, doing so is the only way to ensure that what you're eating is safe. Sadly, that's the case with four foods from one company right now, and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is advising anyone who purchased them to toss them immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

Never Eat Microwaved Food Before Doing This, FDA Warns

Microwaves are an undeniably convenient way to prepare food. In mere seconds, you can take a cold bowl of leftovers and turn it into a gourmet meal once again or turn ingredients from your fridge into something new and delicious. However, while nuking your food may save you time, making food in the microwave isn't a risk-free endeavor. Before you prepare your next meal, read on to discover the one crucial mistake experts from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) say you should never make when microwaving food.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Serious Nationwide Fish Recall Was Just Announced

Seafood season doesn't end after summer; in fact, many Americans and seafood trade professionals believe the months following Labor Day offer one of the best periods to enjoy a fresh catch. Unfortunately, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a massive amount of one particular seafood were recalled over the weekend for a serious food safety concern. Find out here if you should check your fridge or freezer.
AGRICULTURE
Thrillist

Hot Dogs Are Being Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

It's tailgating season, which means it's hot dog season. (Just like it has been basically since Memorial Day.) However, there are some hot dogs you will want to avoid after a recall notice was posted with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Espi's Sausage and Tocino Co. has recalled 2,048...
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

The Worst Condiment To Add To Your Eggs, According To Health Experts (It Causes An Inflamed Stomach!)

We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Don't Eat It, FDA Says

Cooking can often feel like a precarious affair from both food safety and palatability standpoints. If you undercook certain dishes, you end up with an inedible mess. If you undercook them, you might just make someone sick. Unfortunately, no matter how you prepare popular foods from one particular company right now, you may be putting your health at risk, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that nearly 6,000 pounds of this operation's products are potentially contaminated with dangerous bacteria. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of these foods now.
FOOD SAFETY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

If you have these pork or beef products, there’s a recall so throw them out

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a recall for 10 tons of Demaiz pork and beef tamales a few days ago. The California company misbranded the products, as the USDA explained in a press release. The tamales contain an allergen the vendor did not list on the package. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) identified several variations of the pork and beef tamales that contain sesame. This ingredient can cause allergic reactions in some people. As a result, the agency...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Type of Flour Should Never Be Stored in the Pantry

Finding a good place to store flour doesn’t seem difficult. The traditional advice is to place it in a cool, dark, and dry space. That makes the pantry sound perfect, right? However, this dry food needs a little more protection than what the pantry offers. The latest recommendation? Store flour in the fridge or freezer instead.
INDUSTRY
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy