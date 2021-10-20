CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Pete Buttigieg Reveals He Only Learned About Having Twins 24 Hours Beforehand On ‘The View’

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TeoN_0cXBFfEb00
Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

The secretary of transport talked about the joys of being a new parenthood, alongside his husband Chasten during an interview on ‘The View.’

Secretary of Transport Pete Buttigieg is loving being a dad! The 39-year-old politician announced that he and his husband Chasten, 32, had adopted a pair of twins back in August, but the former South Bend, Indiana mayor revealed that he only got a day’s notice that he and his husband could expect both a son and a daughter. While he gushed over the infants Joseph August and Penelope Rose, Pete seemed incredibly excited about fatherhood during a Wednesday October 20 episode of The View.

After co-host Joy Behar congratulated Pete on becoming a dad, she asked how fatherhood is going, which is when the secretary admitted that he and Chasten didn’t know they were going to be adopting twins until just before. “We didn’t know it was going to be twins until about 24 hours ahead of time, but they have brought such joy into our lives,” he said. “[We] definitely had to double everything we’d been hoping for and planning for, but what an unbelievable gift.”

While having twins may have come as an unexpected surprise, Pete and his husband seem to be really happy to have started their family together. “I have a whole new appreciation now that I’m living it for the work there is parenting, but it’s joyful work. Every time I look in their eyes, I realized that the most important thing that Chasten and I will do in our lives is be dads to these incredible, beautiful little children, our boy and our girl,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNbx0_0cXBFfEb00
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg announced that they’d become fathers in August. (Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock)

Even though he was excited to chat about his kids, the conversation also turned to an important discussion surrounding parental leave, and some of the negative coverage the transportation secretary received when he took time off for paternity leave. “Maybe some good comes out of [the negativity] too, because it’s helped us have a conversation about parental leave,” he said, noting that there were two important points he wanted to make. First Pete said, “Every American ought to be able to get paid parental leave.” He noted that President Joe Biden is working to create federal legislature surrounding parental leave. “When parents take that parental leave, they need to be supported in making that choice,” he said was the second point he wanted to make.

Comments / 44

gwen phillips
7d ago

Which dad breastfeeding the twins😄. Which one get to be called mommy ? What a hot mess. Po lil innocent babies. SO SO 😞

Reply(11)
20
USA falling apart
6d ago

He has time to go on the view. Took 2 months off while the country spiral down to destruction. Can’t blame the orange man anymore, now he blame us for inflation and supply chains disaster. FJB

Reply
8
Keith Jones
7d ago

The only thing I’ve learned from the View is to change channel

Reply(1)
28
Related
HollywoodLife

Amanda Knox Gave Birth To A Baby Girl ‘Months Ago’ — See 1st Photos Of Daughter Eureka

Amanda Knox and husband Christopher Robinson welcomed a baby girl recently, but held off on sharing the news to avoid a paparazzi circus. See photos of her daughter here!. Amanda Knox has given birth to a baby girl! The 34-year-old shared the news of her birth to the New York Times in a recent interview, revealing that she purposefully told listeners of her podcast, Labyrinths, she was still pregnant to fend off attention. The podcast, which Amanda hosts with husband Christopher Robinson, 39, was used to document their pregnancy journey together, although the new parents didn’t reveal their daughter, Eureka‘s birth date, hoping to avoid a media circus. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
arcamax.com

Pete Buttigieg: 'I'm not going to apologize' for taking parental leave

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sought to take the high road Sunday after Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked him for taking paternal leave. “I’m not going to apologize to Tucker Carlson or anyone else for taking care of our premature twins,” Buttigieg told CNN’s “State of the Union.”. “The work...
POLITICS
mediaite.com

The View Goes OFF on Tucker Carlson Mocking Pete Buttigieg’s Paternity Leave: ‘Couldn’t Resist Going Full Bigot’

The hosts of The View went off on Tucker Carlson for mocking Pete Buttigieg’s paternity leave, calling him an “equal opportunity bigot.”. On Friday, Joy Behar noted that Buttigieg has been receiving criticism for taking time off to care for his newborn twins, adding, that the Secretary of Transportation is “finding out firsthand how hard it is to be a working parent in America.”
CELEBRITIES
southernillinoisnow.com

Pete Buttigieg defends paternity leave, says supply chain issues have ‘no easy fix’

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg spoke on “The View” about the criticism he’s been met with over his paternity leave amid Congress’ pending approval of the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill. Buttigieg and husband Chasten welcomed twins Joseph August and Penelope Rose in August. On Wednesday, he told...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pete Rose
Person
Joy Behar
mediaite.com

Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Rips Pete Buttigieg’s Paternity Leave Because He Isn’t ‘Up Against Any Biological Clock’

Newsmax host Greg Kelly ripped Pete Buttigieg on Monday over the Transportation secretary taking time off following him and his husband welcoming newborn twins. Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, announced in September that they welcomed Penelope Rose Buttigieg and Joseph August Buttigieg to their family. Politico reported last week that Pete Buttigieg has been on paternity leave since mid-August.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

New Documentary Zooms In On Pete Buttigieg's Historic Presidential Run

A new documentary takes a behind-the-scenes look at Pete Buttigieg’s bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and highlights the numerous ways his campaign made history, even though it wasn’t successful. On Monday, Amazon Studios unveiled the trailer for “Mayor Pete,” directed by Jesse Moss. Those familiar with the former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Pete Buttigieg’s Parental Leave Is Driving Conservatives Mad

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Tucker Carlson took a shot at the first openly gay Cabinet secretary for taking parental leave after the birth of his children. Pete Buttigieg, the Transportation Secretary and former presidential candidate, went on parental leave in mid-August...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paternity Leave#Fatherhood#Legislature#Transport#Instagram A
South Bend Tribune

Pete Buttigieg pushes back on paid paternity leave criticism

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg pushed back on some conservatives' criticism over his decision to take parental leave after the birth of his two newly adopted twins and his handling of supply chain issues. "What we have right now is an administration that is actually pro-family," the former South Bend...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fortune

It wasn’t a convenient time for parental leave. Pete Buttigieg took it anyway

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! A prize-winning female author is revealed to be three men, employees and talent continue to protest Netflix's Dave Chapelle special, and Pete Buttigieg is a new dad—and a voice for paid leave. Have a wonderful Monday!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

Today Show’s Hoda Kotb Opens Up About the Fear of Losing Her Fiancé Over Desire to Adopt Daughters

Co-anchor at The Today Show, Hoda Kotb, is living her dream after adopting two children with her spouse and preparing for a third. Kotb, 57, shared intimate details about her journey to becoming a mother on People’s new podcast, “Me Becoming Mom.” One of her greatest fears throughout the process was sharing with her fiancé Joel Schiffman, 63, that she wanted to adopt children. She was afraid the idea would end their relationship.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Meghan McCain Reveals the Comment From Joy Behar That Pushed Her to Leave 'The View'

Just months after her much-discussed exit from The View, Meghan McCain is opening up about the moment she knew it was time to leave the Hot Topics table for good. The former co-host announced in July that she would be leaving the most-watched show on daytime TV to spend more time with family in Washington, D.C., but it turns out that the moment that sealed the deal was an on-air spat with McCain's co-host Joy Behar.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
91K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy