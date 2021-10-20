From Data Analytics to Marketing Skills: 6 Strategies to Grow Your MSP Business

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021-- The Power Players in the global smart lock market – Yale, Kwikset, and Schlage – remain in control of the smart lock market, though ASSA ABLOY is now triple trouble for Allegion’s Schlage, according to the latest research published in Strategy Analytics’ Smart Door Lock Market: Products, Players and Predictions. ASSA ABLOY’s surprise acquisition in September 2021 of Kwikset, one of its main competitors, makes it the smart lock juggernaut of a global smart lock market Strategy Analytics forecasts will approach $3.4 billion in consumer spending and 30.3 million units sold by 2025. If the acquisition closes in later 2021 as expected, lock brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin, Weiser, and National Hardware will join Yale and August under the corporate umbrella of ASSA ABLOY, making the huge lock conglomerate even larger and a more potent influencer on the global smart lock market. In 2020 Strategy Analytics estimates ASSA ABLOY claimed 20.5% of the global smart lock market, and successfully acquiring Kwikset will expand ASSA ABLOY’s market share to 33% by the end of 2021, nearly double that of Allegion’s Schlage.

