A New Executive Chef at the Grand Residences Riviera Cancun

As part of Shake Shack’s collab series Now Serving, Shake Shack’s culinary team has joined forces with chef JJ Johnson to create a one-of-a-kind, limited-time menu for a good cause. The menu, featuring the Little J’s Burger and Curry Crunch Fries, will be available in limited quantities on Thursday, October 28 at the Shake Shack in Harlem, NY. Net proceeds from the menu will be donated to Rethink Food, a nonprofit organization with the mission to create a more sustainable and equitable food system. With programs designed to address food insecurity, use underutilized food and make sure everyone can get access to nutritious meals, Rethink has prepared over 5 million meals and directed $25M to communities and restaurants in cities like New York, Nashville and San Francisco since April 2020.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO