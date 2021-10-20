CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ways for hunters and anglers can take to help restore and conserve our wildlife

The National Wildlife Federation is dedicated to improving climate resilience for people, wildlife, and resources. NWF believes in infrastructure investment and climate change action. The Build Back Better Act invests in American jobs, workers, clean energy and the climate.

NWF Director of Sporting Advocacy Aaron Kindle , shares steps hunters and anglers can take today to help restoration efforts and conversation policy. Calls to Action to Conserve intact forests, grasslands and coastal ecosystems that store carbon Restore Civilian Conservation Corps to help tackle climate change and put Americans back to work. Accelerate climate informed restoration and reforestation in national forests
Invest in clean energy and energy efficiency.

