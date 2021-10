JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the official holiday falling on Sunday this year, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to observe Halloween on Saturday. “I didn’t know if it was necessary for me to interject, but for the purpose of continuity, for when people can know when they can leave out treats - we are asking residents... to put it out on Saturday,” he said. “We’re asking communities, neighborhoods and parents to observe (Halloween) this Saturday.”

2 DAYS AGO