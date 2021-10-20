CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drive for Life blood drive with Vitalant is back

 7 days ago

Vitalant and the Denver Broncos are again partnering to kick off their annual blood drive this football season, urging Broncos fans and the community to help patients in need by participating in Drive for Life 24.

Starting now through January 9, donors can give blood in support of Drive for Life at a time and place that’s convenient for them through Vitalant’s Virtual Blood Drive program.

Donors can pledge to give blood in support of Drive or Life 24 by using the virtual blood drive link or schedule an appointment at any Vitalant donation center or mobile blood drive in Colorado.

Those who pledge to give blood using the Drive for Life virtual blood drive link and donate between Oct. 18 and Jan. 9 will automatically be entered to win one of five Denver Broncos-themed prizes, including an autographed Drew Lock football and Courtland Sutton jersey.

