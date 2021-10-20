First Miss America to auction her crown to raise money for teachers

Marilyn Van Derbur was crowned Miss America in 1958 on national television in front of millions and today she’ll be the first Miss America to auction her crown.

Van Derbur will auction her crown, adorned with Swarovski crystals and its matching bracelet to raise money for Colorado teachers whose lives have been upended by the pandemic.

These historic items will be offered at Heritage Auctions on November 4-7th during the auction house’s Hollywood & Entertainment Memorabilia Signature Auction with a starting bid at $20,000. This will mark the first time a Miss America crown has ever been offered to the public.

