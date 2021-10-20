CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat's Markieff Morris: Back at practice Wednesday

Morris (illness) returned to practice Wednesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel...

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
Dewayne Dedmon
Markieff Morris
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Dwight Howard Over Incident With Anthony Davis: "Look At Me Right Now Dwight Howard. I Would Strongly Advise You Not To Get On The Nerves Of Anthony Davis."

Everybody had something to say about the unfortunate incident between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard during Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The two big men starred in a heated altercation on the bench, which set the alarms at Staples Center. Even though they made...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On What He Did After Kobe Bryant Won His 5th Ring: "I Tore My House Up."

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had a complex relationship during their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers and after that. They led the purple and gold to the NBA championship in three straight seasons before their differences split them. Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004, while Kobe inherited a struggling Lakers team.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Disagrees With James Harden And Steve Nash On NBA’s Foul Rule Change: “I Don’t Think Rule Changes Are Affecting Anyone’s Game, To Be Honest.”

The Brooklyn Nets haven't had the start to the season that they were hoping for. Initially, there was a lot of concern, especially given Kyrie Irving's removal from the team after his decision not to get vaccinated. But with the star duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden, their championship expectations remained alive.
NBA
#Heat
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Advises Russell Westbrook After Big Game vs. Spurs: "He Is Going To Have To Figure Out Ways To Make An Impact Without Being On The Ball All The Time."

In a thriller win over the San Antonio Spurs, Russell Westbrook finally showed up and took over the Los Angeles Lakers. Brodie landed in Los Angeles surrounded by doubts, but he shook them off on Tuesday night, dropping 33 points and grabbing 10 rebounds on the Texas franchise. Anthony Davis...
NBA
FanSided

Bulls Rumors: 3 players to target in a Coby White trade

Bulls rumors already seem to be ratcheting up early on in the regular season, before any significant trades really have a chance to go down. And the latest on the rumor mill in Chicago has to do with the former North Carolina Tar Heel and third-year 21-year-old point guard Coby White.
NBA
NBA
Basketball
Sports
CBS Boston

Celtics Overtime Win Over Hornets Had A ‘Big Four’ Feel To It

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics picked up an exciting overtime win over the Hornets in Charlotte on Monday night, a hard-fought victory on the second leg of a back-to-back. Boston’s two stars — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — were both shining bright throughout the contest. The duo combined for 71 points on the evening, a game-high 41 from Tatum and 30 from Brown. Both were excellent at just about everything they did, giving Boston the star power it needed to come away with a difficult road win in overtime. Tatum was 14-for-28 and hit six of his...
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Udonis Haslem: Misses practice with illness

Haslem was one of three Heat players who didn't practice Monday due to cold-like symptoms, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Additionally, fellow big men Dewayne Dedmon and Markieff Morris sat out Monday's session. Since the Heat won't play their first regular-season game until Thursday against the Bucks, all three players should have a decent chance to put their illnesses behind them for the opener.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Sits out practice with illness

Dedmon was one of three Heat players who didn't practice Monday due to cold-like symptoms, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Additionally, fellow big men Udonis Haslem and Markieff Morris sat out Monday's session. Since the Heat won't play their first regular-season game until Thursday against the Bucks, all three players should have a decent chance to put their illnesses behind them for the opener.
NBA

