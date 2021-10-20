Oct. 30th: Pumpkin party & Jack-o-lantern trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – There’s a pumpkin party happening next weekend and it’s all the fun without all the mess and clean up!

It’s also a fundraiser for the Fountain Creek Nature Center , and Jessica Miller, explains how the community can get involved.

Saturday, October 30

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Pumpkin Carving Party

Carve pumpkins to leave for the lighted trail at the Jack-o-lantern event. Pre-scooped pumpkins, patterns and carving tools provided. $5 per pumpkin. Carved pumpkins may be picked up their owners starting at 7:30 p.m.



4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Scarecrow Contest



5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Jack-o-Lantern trail

Enjoy the lighted Jack-o-lanterns along the trail, make a craft, hear stories and roast a marshmallow. Costumes encouraged. $5 per person (kids under 2 are free)



Reservations recommended but not required.

Fountain Creek Nature Center

320 Pepper Grass Lane

Fountain, CO 808017

719-520-6745



www.elpasocountynaturecenters.com

