Fountain, CO

Oct. 30th: Pumpkin party & Jack-o-lantern trail

By Abbie Burke
KXRM
KXRM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBH31_0cXBBVDN00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – There’s a pumpkin party happening next weekend and it’s all the fun without all the mess and clean up!

It’s also a fundraiser for the Fountain Creek Nature Center , and Jessica Miller, explains how the community can get involved.

Saturday, October 30
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Pumpkin Carving Party
Carve pumpkins to leave for the lighted trail at the Jack-o-lantern event. Pre-scooped pumpkins, patterns and carving tools provided. $5 per pumpkin. Carved pumpkins may be picked up their owners starting at 7:30 p.m.

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Scarecrow Contest

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Jack-o-Lantern trail
Enjoy the lighted Jack-o-lanterns along the trail, make a craft, hear stories and roast a marshmallow. Costumes encouraged. $5 per person (kids under 2 are free)

Reservations recommended but not required.

Fountain Creek Nature Center
320 Pepper Grass Lane
Fountain, CO 808017
719-520-6745

www.elpasocountynaturecenters.com

