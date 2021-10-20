CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Blood pressure medication recalled over risk of cancer-causing impurity

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwLEh_0cXBBUKe00

(NEXSTAR) – Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure medication that possibly contains high levels of a cancer-causing impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration .

The company is recalling its Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets at the consumer level after an analysis revealed that certain API batches contained the impurity N-nitrosoirbesartan — a probable human carcinogen — at levels above the specification limit.

Lupin is recalling all batches of Irbesartan Tablets USP 75mg, 150mg and 300mg and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 150mg/12.5mg and 300mg/12.5mg in the United States.

The batches of the tablets are packaged in 30- and 90-count bottles and were distributed nationwide in the United States to wholesalers, drug chains, mail-order pharmacies and supermarkets.

Butterball recalls over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products

Lupin stopped marketing Irbesartan and Irbesartan and HCTZ tabs in January 2021.

Lupin has received no reports of illness that appear to relate to this issue and is recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution.”

The pharmaceutical company is notifying its wholesalers, distributors, drug chains, mail-order pharmacies and supermarkets by phone and through the recall notification and is arranging for the return of all the affected products, according to the recall notice.

Patients taking the medications are advised to continue taking their medication and contact their pharmacist, physician or medical provider for advice regarding alternative treatment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
survivornet.com

Athlete’s Foot Spray Recall: Tinactin and Lotrimin Recalled by FDA After Discovery of Cancer-Causing Chemical Benzene; What You Need to Know

Two of the bestselling athlete’s foot products on the market are being recalled by the Food and Drug Administration after tests discovered the presence of the cancer-causing chemical benzene. The recall applies to specific lots of Lotrimin and Tinactin spray distributed after September 2018. Studies have linked heightened levels of...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Pressure#Pharmaceuticals#Cancer#Impurity#Supermarkets#Api#N Nitrosoirbesartan#Irbesartan Tablets#Hctz
Lexington Herald-Leader

Two kinds of blood pressure medication recalled for possibly too much of a carcinogen

All batches of Irbesartan tablets in 75 mg, 150 mg and 300 mg strengths and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets in 150 mg/12.5 mg and 300 mg/12.5 mg strengths made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals have been recalled. Lupin’s FDA-posted recall notice said “certain tested [active pharmaceutical ingredient] batches (but not finished product...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Abbott recalls COVID test kits over risk of false positives

Abbott has recalled two of its Alinity COVID-19 test kits after finding they can yield false positive results. Abbott is recalling its Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP kit and Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP kit, which use swab samples taken from the nose, mouth and throat to test for COVID-19, according to an Oct. 14 news release. The tests are administered in healthcare settings and must be sent to a lab for results. The FDA warned COVID-19 test labs last month that the test kits may be faulty.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
reviewofoptometry.com

Blood Pressure Instability Poses Risk For Glaucoma

An unstable diastolic blood pressure puts patients at risk for open-angle glaucoma. Photo: Getty Images. Intraocular pressure (IOP) is a key risk factor for open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and just about the only aspect of the disease that physicians have some control over. Current research shows that there exists a significant relationship between hypertension and IOP, with several studies showing that an increase in systemic blood pressure is associated with an increase in IOP. Researchers recently noted, however, that several studies also report high blood pressure at a young age having a protective effect against OAG. They conducted a literature review to explore the effect of hypertension on OAG incidence and found that diastolic instability—not just hypertension—increased the risk of OAG.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Taking Your Medication This Way Could Be Deadly, FDA Says

When taking a new medication, it's hard not to worry about the potential side effects. After all, even after reading the list of potential complications that accompany your medication, you can't predict exactly how introducing a new medicine into your routine will affect you personally. However, the U.S. Food &...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
KIDS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2K+
Followers
932
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy