URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Urbana says there will be a groundbreaking ceremony on October 28 for the Hotel Royer.

According to officials, the old Urbana Landmark Hotel is being renovated. It is now known as Hotel Royer. The groundbreaking for the Hotel Royer was initially scheduled for earlier this month but was postponed.

