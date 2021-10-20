CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New COVID-19 subvariant is spreading in UK: What we know

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEvxF_0cXBBSZC00

(NEXSTAR) – A new offshoot of the COVID-19 delta variant was responsible for approximately 6% of cases in the United Kingdom as of late September, according to officials with the U.K. Health Security Agency.

The subvariant, known as AY.4.2, is not yet a variant of concern (VOC) or even a variant of interest (VOI), though officials confirmed that cases appeared to be on an “increasing” trajectory in an Oct. 15 report .

“A Delta sublineage newly designated as AY.4.2 is noted to be expanding in England,” the UK Health Security Agency wrote in its report. “It is now a signal in monitoring and assessment has commenced.”

The latest COVID numbers in the Tri-State

Researchers have determined that AY.4.2 contains two spike mutations — A222V and Y145H — that have already been observed in other variants. Neither of those mutations, however, had been observed in any variant deemed to be a VOC, or variant of concern.

Commenting on the mutations, Prof. Francois Balloux of the UCL Genetics Institute in London told the U.K.’s Science Media Centre that the presence of both A222V and Y145H does not necessarily mean AY.4.2 is more transmissible than other variants, though he said it’s possible.

“Neither mutation is a priori an obvious candidate for increased viral transmissibility, but we have learnt that mutations can have different, sometimes unexpected, effects in different strains,” said Balloux on Tuesday.

On Twitter, Balloux further noted that AY.4.2 might actually be “intrinsically more transmissible,” citing its unchanged trajectory of rising cases, as well as the areas of the UK where cases have been observed. (Infections don’t seem “region-specific,” he said).

Outside of the U.K. and Denmark, cases of AY.4.2 currently appear to be rarer, though reports indicate cases have now been observed in the U.S., Canada, and Israel.

Still, concerns are rising in the U.S. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb tweeted on Sunday that “urgent research” is needed to determine the transmissibility of the subvariant, as well as its possible resistance to vaccines.

“This is not a cause for immediate concern but a reminder that we need robust systems to identify, characterize new variants,” Gottlieb added . “This needs to be a coordinated, global priority for COVID, same as similar international efforts have become standard practice in influenza.”

Remarking on the release of the U.K. Health Security Agency’s findings, a representative for the prime minister has said the government is also “keeping a very close eye on” the numbers.

“There’s no evidence [to suggest increased transmissibility], but as you would expect, we’re monitoring it closely and won’t hesitate to take action if necessary,” the representative told Sky News .

White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

While it’s unclear for certain whether the AY.4.2 subvariant is more transmissible, U.K. health officials are investigating the possibility of transmissibility and immunity-evading traits.

Balloux, for one, does not yet believe AY.4.2 is an “obvious” candidate for elevation to a VOC.

“The emergence of yet another more transmissible strain would be suboptimal,” he told the Science Media Centre. “Though, this is not a situation comparable to the emergence of Alpha and Delta that were far more transmissible (50% or more) than any strain in circulation at the time. Here we are dealing with a potential small increase in transmissibility that would not have a comparable impact on the pandemic.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid-19: New Delta variant strain detected in US after spreading across UK

A new strain of the Delta variant of Covid-19 that has been spreading across the UK has now been detected in the US, health officials said at a White House briefing.The UK has seen more than 40,000 cases of Covid per day for eight days – now approaching 50,000 – and authorities have established a link with the new strain, called AY.4.2.Experts Jeffrey Barrett, director of the Covid-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge, and Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute, told The Financial Times that they believe AY.4.2 is between...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland Scene

Here’s What We Know About Booster Shots for Moderna’s and J&J’s COVID-19 Vaccines

Millions of people who got Moderna’s or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines are expected to soon be lining up for another dose. On October 14, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously voted to authorize a third dose of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine for select groups. The groups include people age 65 and older as well as 18- to 64-year-olds who have underlying conditions that put them at higher risk for severe disease, or who live or work in conditions that put them at high risk of exposure or complications from falling ill. Then on October 15, that same panel endorsed a second dose of the J&J one-shot vaccine for everyone who got that jab.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gottlieb
San Francisco Chronicle

What we know about AY.4.2, a delta subvariant that's spiking cases in the U.K.

The delta variant is still the overwhelmingly dominant coronavirus strain in California and the U.S., but one of its descendants is starting to gain traction overseas. Known as AY.4.2, it’s on the rise in the United Kingdom. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner, in a tweet Sunday noted that it now accounts for 8% of sequenced coronavirus cases in that country and said “urgent research” is needed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

What to know about the covid-19 treatment molnupiravir

The world could soon be armed with another tool to fight the coronavirus pandemic: a twice-daily pill that has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death among people infected with the coronavirus. The drug, molnupiravir, offers another tool alongside vaccines for countries to manage the coronavirus pandemic....
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: What We Know About Mix And Match

The covid vaccines remain in the spotlight and a new subject raised involving them: the mixing and matching between various covid vaccines. This week, an expert committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hear about the results of a clinical trial that could be influencing the way in which Covid vaccines are used in this country at some point in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Uk#Nexstar#Subvariant#Voc#Voi#Covid#Ay#Science Media Centre#Twitter#A Y 4 2
abc17news.com

A new Delta descendant is rising in the UK. Here’s what to know

British and international authorities are closely monitoring a subtype of the Delta variant that is causing a growing number of infections in the United Kingdom. This descendant of the Delta variant, known as AY.4.2, accounted for an estimated 6% of cases in the week of September 27 — the last week with complete sequencing data — and is “on an increasing trajectory,” a report by the UK Health Security Agency said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

COVID-19, US GDP and productivity loss: What we know

New research looks at the impact of productivity loss in contact-intensive industries on US GDP during the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers used Hulten’s theorem to estimate the impact. Their findings are explored below. While the shocks from COVID-19 were concentrated in a handful of contact-intensive industries, they had rippling effects throughout...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Could red list be scrapped?

Hopes are rising in the travel industry that the UK effectively scrap the “red list”.Currently arrivals from seven Latin American countries – Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Venezuela - must go into hotel quarantine at a cost of almost £2,300 for a solo traveller.But leaks from government indicate the nations will be removed from the red list later today, ahead of both the Cop26 climate summit and World Travel Market, the UK’s prime travel industry event.Reports suggest the red list will continue to exist in case new variants appear, but changes could also be announced that would...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Amazon strikes deal with UK spy agencies to host classified material

Britain’s spy agencies have struck a deal with Amazon that would see the company’s cloud computing host classified material, it has been reported. The agreement aims to improve the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in espionage, according to the Financial Times. The deal was reportedly spearheaded by GCHQ, the UK’s intelligence, cyber and security agency.The high-security cloud system is also planned to be used by M15, M16 and government departments taking part in joint operations, according to the Financial Times. Data will reportedly be held in the UK as part of the deal with Amazon Web Services...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russia Marks Another Daily Coronavirus Death High

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia hit another record for daily COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as authorities across the country moved to keep most people off work in line with a Kremlin order aimed at stemming the spread. The government coronavirus task force registered 1,123 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK Treasury chief set to hail economic rebound in budget

Britain s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to paint a relatively rosy picture of the state of the British economy despite the devastating shock by the coronavirus pandemic when he presents his annual budget to Parliament later Wednesday. With government borrowing less than anticipated a few months ago, following a fairly solid recovery from Britain’s deepest recession in around 300 years, Sunak has a bit of wiggle room on the taxes and spending front. In remarks released ahead of his statement, the Chancellor of the Exchequer as he is formally known is set to tell lawmakers that the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK hits back over French threat to block fishing boats

The U.K. said Thursday that a threat by France to block British boats from its ports in a dispute over fishing appeared to breach international law, and the government vowed to retaliate if Paris goes ahead with the move.France announced Wednesday that it will bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the U.K. in a dispute over fishing licenses. It also suggested it may restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands British Crown dependencies that lie off the coast of France.“France’s threats are disappointing and disproportionate, and not...
ECONOMY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

2K+
Followers
943
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy