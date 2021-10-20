CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Human remains found near Brian Laundrie’s backpack & notebook in Carlton Reserve

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. – FBI officials have confirmed human remains were found near Brian Laundrie’s belongings in the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday.

Laundrie has been missing since mid-September and is considered a person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito. The FBI said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference that the remains, that have not been identified as Laundrie, were found near a backpack and notebook.

The area where the remains were found in an area that was originally underwater. The FBI’s Evidence Response Team is on scene using forensic. The team will likely be on scene for several days.

Portions of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are expected to stay closed until further notice, according to investigators. This comes only one day after the park reopened to the public.

The public is being asked to keep their distance from law enforcement personnel.

Laundrie was reported missing by his parents in North Port days after they had last seen him on Sept. 13, according to the Laundrie family attorney. He left his family home for the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

This all happened two days after his fiance Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11. Gabby Petito’s story has gained national attention after her fiancé showed up in North Port alone on September 1 while the couple was on a cross-country van trip.

The case sparked a massive search effort for the 22-year-old after she was reported missing by family members.

Her remains were found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Teton County in Wyoming. The Teton County Coroner released her official cause and manner of death last week on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said Petito’s cause of death was manual strangulation/throttling and her manner of death was homicide. Dr. Blue said he believes Petito’s time of death was about three to four weeks from the time that her body was found.

Petito’s body was found on Sunday, Sept. 19, putting her date of death between Aug. 22 and Aug. 29. Her last post on social media was Aug. 25.

The FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie in connection to Petito’s death on September 22. Governor Ron DeSantis also had a call with Joseph Petito, Gabby Petito’s father, Wednesday afternoon. It wasn’t clear what the call was about, but it was before the FBI’s briefing.

ABC7 is continuing to monitor this developing story for updates.

ABC7 Fort Myers

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

