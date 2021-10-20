Victim identified in homicide investigation

From The Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner Office has identified the victim in a homicide investigation.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner Office, Roderick Tavares Chester, Jr., 24, of Midfield, was shot during a reported assault on Tuesday, October 19 around 11:13 a.m. near the 6700 block of Kimberly Avenue in Birmingham.

Chester was transported to the UAB Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The death is being investigated as a homicide therefore, all questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the death should be made to the Birmingham Police Department.