CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US Marshals allegedly ambushed Brian Laundrie lookalike on Appalachian Trail

By The Hill, SARAKSHI RAI, Nexstar Media Wire
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rOkJg_0cXBB4iF00

U.S. Marshals allegedly ambushed an innocent man who they mistakenly believed to be fugitive Brian Laundrie , wanted in connection with the Gabby Petito homicide case, The New Yorker reported Saturday .

Severin Beckwith and his partner Anna Brettmann, both from Ithaca, N.Y., were woken up at their North Carolina hotel with a knock on the door and U.S. Marshals bursting in with guns drawn while on a hiking trip from Georgia to Virginia along the Appalachian Trail.

“Next thing I see is a bunch of guys with riot shields with ‘U.S. Marshals’ written on them,” Beckwith told The New Yorker. “Handguns pointed at my face,” he added.

New York county launches new investigation into Trump Organization

A marshal helped Brettmann get dressed as they handcuffed Beckwith — who sported a shaved head and a beard — while he was still in his underwear, taking him out to the hallway, the report said.

Beckwith said he had a “hunch” why the marshals were interested in him — and he turned out to be right.

Marshals noted that apart from the surface similarities to Laundrie, Beckwith also had “a notch in the upper part of my inner ear just like his.”

He was released after he provided authorities with his ID and proved he doesn’t have Laundrie’s distinctive tattoos.

Marshals reportedly suggested Beckwith shave his beard.

The New Yorker reported it was a hotel employee who raised the alarm after Beckwith asked to use the hotel telephone, reporting him to the authorities.

Biden, Trump tied in potential 2024 match-up: poll

Last month, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie , who was previously named a person of interest in the homicide investigation of his fiancée Gabby Petito. He has been considered missing for several weeks.

The FBI confirmed on Sept. 21 that a body found in Wyoming was that of 22-year-old Petito. Her cause of death was ruled as a homicide, and autopsy results said she died of strangulation.Since the news of Laundrie’s disappearance, there have been numerous sightings of lookalikes reported to authorities by members of the public.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
State
Wyoming State
hotnewhiphop.com

Bike Allegedly Ridden By Brian Laundrie In Video Found & Tested For Fingerprints

Just yesterday, we reported that TMZ had obtained surveillance footage of a man believed to be Brian Laundrie, riding a bike down a sandy path on the outskirts of a Florida man’s property, roughly three hours away from his home. Now, the gossip site says that a bike has been found and reported near the same area, prompting police to come test it for fingerprints.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#U S Marshals#Appalachian Trail#Fbi#The New Yorker#Handguns#Trump Organization
arcamax.com

FBI finds Brian Laundrie items in Florida after trail tip from family

The FBI located a number of Brian Laundrie’s items on a trail in Florida on Wednesday after the his family told law enforcement about an outdoor spot he frequented. According to multiple reports, a coroner is headed to the area. Laundrie, 23, is considered a person of interest in the...
FLORIDA STATE
thewoodyshow.com

Human Remains Found Near Brian Laundrie's Belongings On Florida Trail

UPDATE: The FBI held a press conference on Wednesday (October 20) and confirmed that human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie were discovered in the Carlton Reserve. Those items included a backpack and a notebook. ------ Investigators have found human remains in a Florida Nature reserve that has been...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Man mistaken for fugitive and ‘ambushed’ as Florida search pulled back

A man resembling Brian Laundrie found himself handcuffed by US Marshals after someone misidentified him as the fugitive. He was hiking the Appalachian Trail and taking a day off at a resort when he was detained. The federal agents recommended he shave his beard to avoid further complications. Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday. Police and FBI have been searching the 25,000-acre nature preserve – where Mr Laundrie was reportedly hiking alone – for more than a month and have employed the use of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie Doppelgänger Held At Gunpoint & Handcuffed On Appalachian Trail, New York Man Mistaken For Gabby Petito's Fugitive Fiancé

"Brian Laundrie" was held at gunpoint and handcuffed by United States Marshals along the Appalachian Trail in western North Carolina, except it wasn't actually Gabby Petito's fugitive fiancé. Article continues below advertisement. Authorities did not take their chances when they were alerted that a man who strongly resembled the wanted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

217
Followers
652
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy