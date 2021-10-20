CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins and Ryan Kwanten to Face Off in Action Movie ‘Section Eight’ (Exclusive)

imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins and Ryan Kwanten are set to go head-to-head in upcoming action movie Section Eight, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Based...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
/Film

Dolph Lundgren Is Back In Tights On The Set Of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

He's fought Rocky. He's played He-Man. He's dated Grace Jones. He's been Expendable. And now he's red-haired and ruling an underwater kingdom. Actor Dolph Lundgren treated fans to a photo from the set of James Wan's upcoming "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom," confirming that his character King Nereus will be returning to the "Aquaman" sequel. The "Universal Soldier" star looks to be wearing motion capture apparel, looking ready to shoot the film's next big underwater sequence.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Actor Dolph Lundgren Confirms Sequel Return in New Photo

King Nereus is officially returning to the big screen, and his perfect hair is coming back with him. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the highly anticipated sequel to DC's smash hit Aquaman, is currently in production with director James Wan back at the helm. The core cast of Aquaman is returning for the second movie, including Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, and a few others. We now know that group also includes the one and only Dolph Lundgren.
MOVIES
papermag.com

Legendary Dolph Lundgren Returns to Modeling

Few get to have a career with as much longevity as Dolph Lundgren. Even fewer, a career with as much breadth. Movie star. Martial Artist. Author. Director. Fullbright scholar. Sex symbol. When I found out I was doing this interview, I tell him the first word that came to mind...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Adkins
Person
Ryan Kwanten
Person
Dolph Lundgren
screenanarchy.com

CASTLE FALLS Official Trailer: Lundgren And Adkins Fight Each Other And a Gang Over Bags of Money

After decades of neglect, Castle Heights Hospital, this symbol of the city's segregated past has been packed with dynamite and is ready to be demolished. No one knows that a gang leader, now in prison, hid the 3 million dollars in cash he stole from his rivals inside the abandoned building. Now, three desperate parties want the money - a blue collared ex-fighter (Adkins) who finds it while working as part of the demolition crew, a prison guard (Lundgren) willing to do anything to pay for his daughter's cancer treatment and a ruthless gang who claim to be the rightful owners. The demolition charges are set, everyone clears out and the Castle is set to fall in 90 minutes. The clock is ticking. Who will find the cash and: will they get out alive?
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Castle Falls Trailer Sees Dolph Lundgren & Scott Adkins Unite

The first trailer for Castle Falls finds action heroes Dolph Lundgren and Scott Adkins as desperate men willing to do anything to survive. The pair of action movie superstars will do what they do best, punch, kick and growl their way through a fast-paced heist as they join forces to take on a machine-gun wielding gang on the hunt for $3 million in cash.
MOVIES
Variety

Josh Lucas to Star in Shark Survival Thriller ‘The Black Demon’ for ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Director Adrian Grunberg (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Lucas will battle a giant shark in “The Black Demon,” a survival thriller from “Rambo: Last Blood” director Adrian Grunberg. The film was written by Boise Esquerra (“Blackwater”) and is set to start principal photography in December on location in the Dominican Republic. Here’s the logline for this sea creature chiller: “The film follows oilman Paul Sturges (Lucas) as he takes his family on vacation to Bahia Azul. There, the coastal town he and his wife once knew has mysteriously crumbled and the locals are nowhere to be found. Paul starts off his day with a routine visit to inspect...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Dolph Lundgren to direct and star in Wanted Man

In news coming out of the American Film Market, Millennium Media has set action legend Dolph Lundgren to direct and star in Wanted Man, an action thriller which the Rocky IV and Expendables star has co-written with Michael Worth. As per Deadline, the logline for Wanted Man reads: “When a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movie
wfxb.com

Ryan Gosling Could be Ken in the Barbie Live Action Movie

The actor is reportedly in talks to join Margot Robbie for Warner Brothers’ live action take on Barbie. Robbie is starring as Barbie and is working on the production as well. Gosling was offered the role previously but declined stating scheduling reasons but, the movie was pushed a bit and now talks have resumed.
MOVIES
Deadline

Pierce Brosnan To Star In Phillip Noyce’s Hitman Thriller ‘Fast Charlie’ — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan has signed on to star in Fast Charlie, a hitman thriller from director Phillip Noyce (Salt, Clear and Present Danger), which is scheduled to enter production in January, Boomtown Media Partners & Screen Media Ventures announced today. The film is based on Victor Gischler’s Edgar Award-nominated novel, Gun Monkeys. It centers on Charlie Swift (Brosnan), who has worked for his aging mob boss Stan for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kevin Dillon And Sam Asghari To Co-Star With Mel Gibson In Action Thriller ‘Hot Seat’

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Dillon and Sam Asghari have boarded the Emmet/Furla action thriller Hot Seat. Deadline previously reported that Mel Gibson would star in the film. The Lionsgate company Grindstone Entertainment will handle North America distribution, and Highland Film Group is repping foreign sales. James Cullen Bressack will direct. He just helmed Fortress with Chad Michael Murray and Bruce Willis, which is in post. In Hot Seat, an ex-hacker is forced to break into high-level banking institutions by an anonymous man who planted a bomb under his chair at his office. Gibson plays the man who must try to penetrate the booby-trapped building to get a man (Dillon) off the hot seat. Randall Emmett and George Furla are producing Hot Seat with Bressack. The pic is based on a story by Leon Langford & Collin Watts. Gary Raskin and Alastair Burlingham will be exec producers and are co-financing. Lionsgate is releasing through Emmett and Furla’s long-term deal there. Dillon is repped by APA and Gallant Management.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
coast1045.com

Olivia Rodrigo releases the video for her latest single “Traitor”

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped the video for “Traitor,” the second track from her debut album ‘Sour.’ Rodrigo previously released a performance of “Traitor” from the ‘Sour Prom Concert Film’ last summer, however, this is the official video for the track. “Traitor” is the fourth single from Sour, which was released...
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
TV SERIES
Audacy

Eve shows a baby bump that will 'blow ya mind'

The iconic “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper announced on October 15, that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, would be expecting their first child and revealed her growing baby bump on Instagram. In her post, the artist writes, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Brooke Hogan Gives Update On Hulk Hogan’s Health

Brooke Hogan spoke with Hollywood Raw where she reflected on the life of Randy Savage, revealing that he and Hulk Hogan had made amends before his passing. Brooke also admitted that her father is still upset when he thinks about him to this day. “Oh, my God. Really such a...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ron Perlman Settles Divorce, Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife Opal Stone Perlman $12,500 a Month After 38-Years of Marriage

Putting it to bed. Ron Perlman and Opal Stone Perlman have settled their divorce nearly two years after the actor filed, Us Weekly can confirm. The Sons of Anarchy alum, 71, has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $12,500 a month in perpetuity, according to court documents obtained by Us on Tuesday, October 26. The only way Ron can stop paying the 70-year-old jewelry designer is if she gets remarried or dies.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy