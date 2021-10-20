Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins and Ryan Kwanten to Face Off in Action Movie ‘Section Eight’ (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan has signed on to star in Fast Charlie, a hitman thriller from director Phillip Noyce (Salt, Clear and Present Danger), which is scheduled to enter production in January, Boomtown Media Partners & Screen Media Ventures announced today.
The film is based on Victor Gischler’s Edgar Award-nominated novel, Gun Monkeys. It centers on Charlie Swift (Brosnan), who has worked for his aging mob boss Stan for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie...
Comments / 0