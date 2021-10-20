CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven lawmaker arrested amid probe of city's spending

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) — A Connecticut state legislator who works as an aide to the West Haven City Council was arrested Tuesday by the FBI amid scrutiny of the city's spending of federal pandemic relief money, officials said.

The arrest of Rep. Michael DiMassa, a Democrat, was confirmed by Tom Carson, a spokesperson for the U.S Attorney’s Office in Connecticut. DiMassa’s arrest affidavit was sealed.

Last week, Mayor Nancy Rossi posted a video on the city's YouTube page saying that she had come across several large expenditures that might be fraudulent and had requested a forensic investigation of the city's spending of federal pandemic relief funds.

West Haven’s share of the $2.2 trillion in stimulus funding from the CARES Act has been more than $1.15 million so far, according to the state Office of Policy and Management.

Charles Grady, a spokesman for the FBI in New Haven, told Hearst Connecticut Media last week that agents visited City Hall on Friday, but would not confirm whether an investigation was underway.

Rossi, who is also a certified public accountant, last week acknowledged using some relief funding to pay City Hall employees overtime for working on pandemic-related tasks, but said that is a proper use of the money. A message was left seeking comment with the mayor.

DiMassa was first elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives in 2016, representing West Haven and New Haven. He serves as the House vice chairman of the Appropriations Committee and as a member of the Judiciary Committee and Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee.

A message seeking comment was left with DiMiassa's legislative spokesperson.

According to his legislative website, DiMassa currently works as a legislative aide to the West Haven City Council, as well as the Council's Clerk. He previously worked as an assistant to the mayor until 2013, before being appointed administrative aide to the West Haven Registrar of Voters.

Pension issue challenges CT police departments

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Connecticut Police departments are plagued with officers leaving those with 401Ks, seeking ones that offer a more defined pension plan, the President of the Connecticut Police Chief's Association, Patrick Ridenhour, claims. "It's a serious concern that has been around the last several years. When I...
GOP state Senate leaders want COVID funds audit

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The top two Republican leaders in the state Senate are calling for audits of federal Covid-19 relief funds for all 169 cities and towns as an investigation continues over alleged abuse of those funds in West Haven. State Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly and Leader...
West Hartford to drop indoor mask mandate

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Citing a drop in community transmission and a strong vaccination rate among residents, West Hartford officials are repealing the town's indoor mask mandate and emergency declaration, effective Friday. Mayor Shari Cantor and Town Manager Matt Hart said they've been watching two key metrics: community...
