CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Arby's to Launch Boneless Wings for Limited Time

QSR magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on Monday, October 25, Arby’s is bringing the Meats in a whole new way – with the introduction of Boneless Wings for a limited time. Arby’s 100% white meat  Boneless Wings are freshly sauced and tossed to order...

www.qsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

11 Secrets Arby's Doesn't Want You to Know

If you enjoy big beef sandwiches and tasty fried sides, you're probably a fan of the fast-food chain Arby's. And, as most people who love going out to eat, you might know that many restaurants have secret menu items, menu hacks, items to avoid, and even a best time to order. And the same can be said about beloved fast-food chains.
RESTAURANTS
MarketRealist

Why Is Cream Cheese Flying Off the Shelves in the U.S.?

It's a common sight to encounter empty shelves in grocery stores these days. The U.S. is facing a shortage of many food items. While there isn't a widespread food shortage across the U.S., certain areas are experiencing a strain. Some items like turkeys, pet food, Lunchables, juice boxes, bottled water, and cream cheese have been impacted by the shortage. Why is there a cream cheese shortage in the U.S.?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Popular Burger King Menu Item Is Making A Triumphant Return

Burger King has had some hits over the years that just couldn't keep up with the times. According to So Yummy, Satisfries, Western Whoppers, and Fiery Chicken Fries all found fans across the U.S., but eventually got phased out. Patrons begged the fast food chain to bring back Chicken Fries, and Burger King brought back the original flavor of the product. When the restaurant launched The Double Quarter Pounder King as a jab at McDonald's back in 2018, diners couldn't get enough of the sandwich which featured a half-pound of meat, American cheese, ketchup, pickles, onions, and a sesame seed bun, per Daily Mail.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boneless#Peppers#Food Drink#Arby#Classic Buffalo#The Classic Buffalo Sauce#Hot Honey Sauce
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Arby's New Milkshake Is A Caramel Lovers Dream

When you need to pick up a sweet treat, you can't go wrong indulging a bit at Arby's. A review by Fast Food Menu Prices claims that, like the rest of the restaurant's menu, Arby's milkshakes keep things pared down and simple for a reliable, enjoyable experience every time you need a pick-me-up. While the fast food chain traditionally only carries chocolate, vanilla, and Jamocha shakes, the restaurant plans to switch things up with a new frosty dessert perfect for anyone who has wanted a bit more caramel in their life.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Worst Dessert At Arby's, According To 26% Of People

Many diners have strong feelings when it comes to Arby's. According to Reddit, some fast food fans have taken issue with the chain's sliders or roast beef and cheddar sandwiches. Eat This, Not That recommends staying away from both the turkey and Swiss and the roast turkey ranch and bacon sandwiches on health grounds. While you often hear patrons verbally duke it out about which Arby's items reign supreme and which ones fall flat, it might feel like the conversation never includes the chain's desserts.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
QSR magazine

Zaxby's Introduces Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal

Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, introduces the Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal. The limited time offer is available systemwide and features eight boneless wings tossed in one of Zaxby's nine sauces, including Original, BBQ, Wimpy, Tongue Torch, Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy, Nuclear, Insane and Hot Honey Mustard.
RESTAURANTS
arcamax.com

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

From the Fine Folks at Southern Living Magazine a feature on things you should refrigerate (but probably aren’t) popped into my inbox. I found it very interesting. Even as a food writer I was failing at some of these. What I’ll do first up is give you their comments. Then...
franchising.com

Flynn Restaurant Group’s RB American Awarded Arby’s Franchisee of the Year

RB American’s Honor Attributed to its Extraordinary Contributions to The Brand. October 19, 2021 // Franchising.com // Tulsa, OK - Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Arby’s largest franchisee, is proud to announce that RB American (RBA), a subsidiary of FRG, has been recognized as the Arby’s Franchisee of the Year. The award was presented to RBA at the National Arby’s Convention in Denver last month.
TULSA, OK
Fox News

Korean BBQ boneless sticky wings are a must-try for game day

It’s time to shake things up and try this boneless wings recipe. "This simple game day recipe is a great alternative to bone-in wings, less messy and an easy clean-up," says Michael Scipione, owner and executive chef of sanobymichaelscipione.com. Cooking for one or two? Try this genius leftovers idea: "Chop...
RECIPES
Mashed

Boneless Chicken Cacciatore Recipe

If you're looking for something to love about this boneless chicken cacciatore recipe from chef and recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina, let's start with the numbers — more specifically, the numbers five, 13, and 20. Five is the number of minutes the prep takes for this recipe, as all you need to do to prep for it is slice onions and mushrooms, measure some spices and fluids, and maybe trim a bit of fat off of your chicken thighs. Thirteen minutes is the total amount of hands-on time you'll spend actively cooking during this recipe, which is pretty minimal. And finally, 20 is the number of minutes you'll be completely hands-off (well, okay, maybe check once) as the chicken simmers away to perfection. "This recipe is fairly easy and really straightforward," Musgrave says. "As long as you follow the directions it should turn out great."
RECIPES
QSR magazine

Mickey's Deli Rolls Out 20-Inch XL Pizza Slice for Limited Time

Mickey's Deli in Hermosa Beach, California, has brought back the 20-inch XL Pizza Slice for a limited time. Customers can get the pizza for $14.99 with an additional $1.50 for every extra topping. The secret behind the XL Pizza slice is to shape the pizza dough into a perfect triangle...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
Atlantic City Press

On a Roll … at Costello’s Pizzeria & Wings

If you are at all familiar with the legendary grease trucks that once lied the parking lots at Rutgers University, you likely have a fondness for their famous “fat sandwiches,” overstuffed subs consisting of a variety of random comfort foods all piled on top of one another. They came with colorful names such as the Fat Cat, The Fat Darrell, The Fat Moon, The Fat B*tch and so on.
RESTAURANTS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Kuhlman Cellars to Offer Limited Time Vertical Tasting

The Alluvé tasting will be available from November 5 – December 11, 2021. Kuhlman Cellars today announces a new limited time vertical tasting featuring its signature wine, Alluvé. A vertical tasting is a wine tasting during which guests taste through different vintages of the same wine. During this tasting, guests will taste the 2015, 2016, 2017 and the not-yet-released 2018 Alluvé. In addition, a special barrel sample of the 2020 Alluvé will be poured. Kuhlman Cellars’ Herbed Almonds will be served throughout the tasting, as the signature almonds pair perfectly with the wine.
DRINKS
Robb Report

The Best Stovetop Pressure Cookers for Stews, Soups and Beyond

Ask any BBQ pitmaster (professional or otherwise) and they’ll tell you that cooking food slow and low often yields the best possible results around. Slow cooks allow for rich flavors and textures to be gently coaxed out of whatever you’re making, giving it all the more interesting taste profile. However, not everyone has 12 hours or more to spend in front of a slow cooker. This is where stovetop pressure cookers can make a huge impact. Safe to use, stovetop pressure cookers allow you to considerably cut down on the amount of time it takes to produce a richly flavorful dish....
FOOD & DRINKS
theaureview.com

Sydney’s The Big Easy is slinging Tasty Toobs burgers and unique cocktails for a limited time only

The end of Sydney lockdown (thanks to increasing vaccination rates) doesn’t just mean restaurants and bars are open for business again, it means the city’s love of left-centre brand collaborations is back. The latest: Master of Mixes and Stanley Street favourite The Big Easy, teaming up to celebrate the return of iconic Aussie snack Tasty Toobs with a bit of a (fairly unhealthy) menu inspired by the distinctive yellow tube-shaped chips.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy