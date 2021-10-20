CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Do worker COVID-19 vaccine mandates have to offer religious exemptions? Courts differ; Breyer declines to act

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer on Tuesday refused to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Maine health care workers that did not include an exemption for religious exemptions. Breyer’s Oct. 19 order said those challenging the vaccine requirement could return to the Supreme Court after a federal...

www.abajournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Blackburn bill would exempt essential workers from firing for defying COVID vaccine mandates

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn rolled out a measure Tuesday that would protect essential workers from being fired due to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, making them exempt from President Biden's executive order, amid layoffs and resignations from workers across different industries due to their unwillingness to receive a coronavirus vaccine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

The New Side Hustle: Helping Anti-Vaxxers Get Religious Exemptions

The spike in anti-vaxxers seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine is creating a cottage industry of pastors, lawyers, and activists offering help with crafting letters that they say can help you dodge the jab and still keep your job. With government and employee vaccine mandates taking hold, religious exemptions...
RELIGION
McKnight's

New guidance affirms providers’ right to reject religious exemptions for COVID vaccinations due to ‘undue hardship’

Long-term care providers shouldn’t read too much into updated COVID-19 vaccination guidance on religious exemptions released this week by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to one legal expert. “There has been at least one case (New York’s) that considered mandatory vaccination policies that specifically excluded the possibility of...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
Reuters

New EEOC guidance focuses on religious exemptions from vaccine mandates

(Reuters) - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has provided further insight into when companies must exempt workers from COVID-19 vaccine mandates for religious reasons, an issue that has already spurred closely watched litigation. The EEOC on Monday updated guidance it first issued at the outset of the pandemic to clarify...
HEALTH
KRQE News 13

More workers sue US nuclear lab over vaccine mandate

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) –  Another group of workers is suing Los Alamos National Laboratory over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing that the requirement discriminates against employees who sought religious or medical exemptions. The complaint was filed Friday in federal court by the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based law firm, on behalf of eight workers. Under the lab’s […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
kttn.com

Audio: Hawley pushing back against Biden’s vaccine mandates because of how religious exemptions are handled

Senator Josh Hawley is pushing against President Biden’s vaccine mandates – because of how they handle religious exemptions. The guidance also allows agencies to determine if “the nature of the employee’s job may be such that no safety protocol other than vaccination is adequate.” Hawley says there must be more of a process, even a legal process to consider exemptions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Exemptions#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Supreme Court#The New York Times#The Associated Press#Reuters#The Washington Post#The U S Supreme Court#The 2nd Circuit#Bloomberg#Patriots Usa
The Independent

Judge won't stop vaccine mandate for NYC cops, other workers

A New York judge on Wednesday refused to pause a vaccine mandate set to take effect Friday for the city’s municipal workforce, denying a police union’s request for a temporarily restraining order.Judge Lizette Colon ruled that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate can take effect as scheduled while also ordering city officials to appear in court Nov. 12 to defend the requirement against a union lawsuit seeking to have it declared illegal.Colon, whose court is on Staten Island, ruled hours after hearing arguments from lawyers for the Police Benevolent Association, the city’s largest police union, and the city, which prevailed...
LAW
coloradopolitics.com

Judge declines to block CU Anschutz's policy for religious exemptions to vaccines

A federal judge has declined to block the University of Colorado from enforcing its vaccination policy against a Roman Catholic physician and a Buddhist medical student who unsuccessfully sought religious exemptions, while cautioning that a recent revision to the mandate may bring about new arguments in the case. The plaintiffs,...
LAW
geneticliteracyproject.org

Minimal role fetal cells play in COVID vaccine development could provide opening for Supreme Court rule on religious exemptions

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. A group of unvaccinated Maine health care workers are asking the Supreme Court to block a state rule that mandates certain...
U.S. POLITICS
KLEWTV

COVID-19 vaccine mandates may harden hesitancy for some holdouts

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Opponents of COVID-19 vaccine mandates shut down the Brooklyn Bridge Monday as they marched into Manhattan railing against “medical tyranny” as emotions intensify and the stakes of resistance rise for holdouts, but officials maintain the requirements will save lives. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

US citizens will need vaccine or negative test to enter America

US citizens returning from abroad will still need to provide proof of having received a Covid-19 vaccine if they want to avoid more stringent testing requirements, White House officials said.On Monday, President Joe Biden is set to sign a presidential proclamation implementing new vaccination and testing requirements for entry into the United States. The new requirements, which will be in force as of 8 November, will require all non-citizen, non-immigrant travelers to the US to be vaccinated against Covid-19 unless they are under 18 or a country that the Centers for Disease Control determines to have low vaccine availability.But while...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Chicago

Employees Sue NorthShore University Health System, Say They Were Denied Religious Exemptions To COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Despite Sincere Beliefs

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a dozen health care employees are seeking class-action status in a lawsuit against the NorthShore University Health System, after they were denied religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Liberty Counsel filed the suit in US. District Court on behalf of the 14 workers. The suit said NorthShore had already begun removing unvaccinated workers from the November schedule despite “sincere religious objections” to vaccination – including workers whose appeals were still pending. The lawsuit asks a court to grant a temporary restraining order by Sunday, and said otherwise, NorthShore will remove all the affected employees from the schedule the following day. The plaintiffs’ religious objections include strong objection to abortion and claims that all COVID-19 vaccines are connected to aborted fetal cell lines.
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Political Views Not Grounds for Vaccine Exemption, EEOC Says (1)

Workers need not use ‘magic words’ to request accommodation. Workplace anti-bias laws require employers to consider requests for religious exemptions to a Covid-19 vaccination requirement, but those protections don’t extend to political objections to such mandates, the federal government said in new guidance Monday. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission...
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Who's required to show proof of vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While waiting for the White House to review the rules on a federal vaccine mandate, some states and cities have taken vaccine requirements into their own hands. For instance, there's a new mandate that applies to all city workers in New York City and comes with a $500 bonus for getting vaccinated. Los Angeles approved its strictest COVID-19 vaccination mandate earlier this month, which will require people age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated before entering public indoor places, starting Nov. 4. Also in California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff. California Gov. Gavin Newsom says all students, elementary through high school, will be required to get the shot once it's fully approved for those age groups -- which could happen as early as November.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy