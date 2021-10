TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Oronzo, a pioneer in fast-casual Italian dining, announces the grand opening of its second location in the new Midtown development of Tampa. Located at 1120 Gramercy Lane D-200, the restaurant will open to the public on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oronzo is a collaboration between Dan Bavaro, owner of Bavaro’s, which introduced Neapolitan style pizza to the city with several popular locations throughout Tampa and Sarasota and Front Burner Brands. Blending homemade Italian with unique recipes for an Uncommon Italian experience, Oronzo’s menu will feature imported quality ingredients and unique items like Italian style burritos stuffed...

TAMPA, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO