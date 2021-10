We know where this is headed. At some point very soon the bountiful golf season in many parts of the country will be replaced by the barren golf winter. Putting in the basement. Air swings in the shower. The rare mild day you venture back to the golf course will be spent jockeying for space with dog walkers and ornery geese. This is the stark reality for those of us in northern climes, but golf is not a rip-off-the-Band-Aid habit. Like with diet soda or reality TV, you need to wean yourself off it slowly. I call it the seven-week downshift, and it looks something like this.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO