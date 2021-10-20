Pelicans’ Jonas Valanciunas Agrees to Two-Year Extension

Jonas Valanciunas and the Pelicans have agreed to a two-year extension worth $30.1 million, according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN .

The Pelicans acquired Valanciunas in addition to Trey Murphy II (17th pick in 2021 NBA Draft) and Brandon Boston (51st pick) over the offseason, as they sent Steven Adams , Eric Bledsoe and Ziaire Williams (10th pick) to the Grizzlies.

Valanciunas averaged 17.1 points on nearly 60 percent shooting to go along with a career-high 12.5 rebounds per game last season, as he will now be committed to the Pelicans for the next three seasons while making $44.1 million.

