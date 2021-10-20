This Might Be The Reason You Drink So Much Coffee

When there's only 24 hours in a day and you have 30 hours of work, studying, carpools, soccer practices, or laundry to cram into it, there's a magic elixir that will increase your energy, attention span, and production levels: coffee. According to the National Coffee Association, people have been...
Back in the '90s, burgers and fries were in their heyday. There may have been a plethora of high-waisted jeans and scrunchies in that decade, too, but there was also a distinct lack of widespread health-consciousness and environmental concern. As society has continued to evolve toward the latter, fast food has, at times, struggled to keep up.
Although the cult classic McRib sandwich is creating quite the buzz at the moment, the sandwich isn't the only thing to get excited about at McDonald's. The fast food chain is currently offering patrons the chance to get a large order of fries for $1 every week through the end of 2021.
For those of us with a sweet tooth, Halloween is probably the most anticipated holiday of the year — right behind Easter, that is, which also sees its fair share of candy sales (in the neighborhood of $3 billion in the U.S. annually, according to GO Banking Rates). If you dig into a pile of candy each Halloween, you're not alone, either — over the holiday week, the average American consumes about two pounds of the sweet stuff, says Business Insider.
With Halloween just around the corner, it's time to stock up on candy for the trick-or-treaters who will soon come knocking at your door. But after Halloween, you might be wondering how to use up all this leftover candy. Of course, just eating it is delicious and satisfies any sugar or chocolate cravings — but you can turn leftover candy into gourmet treats, too.
Anxiety, increased blood pressure, heartburn and ‘the jitters’ may come to mind when people think of consuming too much coffee. For decades, experts have associated coffee consumption with a reduced risk of liver disease. But things like recall bias and lifestyle factors have likely impacted these findings. This notion inspired...
Welcome to Drinking Coffee, a new feature series on Sprudge celebrating coffee’s many uses behind the bar and beyond. In the months to come, we’ll be sharing our favorite coffee cocktail recipes, talking to some of our favorite bartenders, and exploring the rightful place of coffee in the pantheon of cocktail creation. Up first: Sprudge co-founder and James Beard Award winner Jordan Michelman invites you to explore the Coffee Negroni (or the “Sprudgegroni” if you insist).
A cup of coffee isn't just a tasty beverage—it also provides most of us with a much-needed energy boost each morning or during an afternoon slump. "Coffee often contains caffeine, which is a stimulant and can have various impacts on our body," One Medical's Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, MD, says. "Coffee is also the largest dietary source of caffeine in Americans." Because of this, those who drink their favorite brew every day may notice increased alertness and attentiveness, since a cup of Joe "provides a stimulating effect by increasing activity in the brain and nervous system," Melissa Rifkin, MS, RD, CDN, shares. As the day comes to a close, though, that level of energy isn't always desired, especially when you're ready for some shut-eye. So, when should we have our last cup of coffee each day? We tapped our experts to find out.
Listen I get it, you instinctively reach for the coffee in the morning or maybe turn to that energy drink later in the afternoon to get through the day. We all do it. But have you ever wondered how much caffeine is in your favorite drinks? Well, we did the research for you.
One of the main reasons why millions of people drink coffee every day is because of its energy-boosting properties. Having trouble getting out of bed in the morning? Don't worry, coffee will help you move through your morning routine. Feel your eyelids falling during a long Zoom meeting? A cup of coffee will jolt you awake.
The link between drinking coffee and a healthy liver has been well established by science—and equally well covered by us here at Sprudge. Nonetheless, the depths of the connection between coffee and liver health have yet to be fully plumbed and new discoveries continue to solidify the link. And a new study does just that, finding that coffee consumption is linked with less liver stiffness.
Java Monster is a popular drink, and even if you have never tried it, you have probably seen the advertisements everywhere. With over 39 different beverages under the brand Monster in North America, Java Monster is one of the most consumed energy drinks in the monster family. The Java Monster...
Intermittent fasting might be a very popular way to lose weight, but is the practice of restricted eating between certain hours not ideal for women of a certain age?. The Doctors welcome women’s hormone expert and author of “In the Flow” Alisa Vitti who warns, "Intermittent fasting is not the best diet when it comes to all women.
We all know the importance of eating a healthy breakfast. Starting your day off with a nutrient-rich meal can be beneficial to your metabolism so you feel more energized throughout the day, and can even help support weight-loss. To most people, a healthy breakfast entails avoiding carb-heavy or sugary foods...
Where: Dutch Bros. Coffee | 720 W Spring Creek Parkway, Plano AND 1401 N. Custer Road, McKinney. When: Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. It’s always coffee season. But now that we’re in...
"Chopped" star and celebrity chef Chris Santos knows a thing or two about evaluating and tasting delicious food. As a judge on the popular food competition show, he's savored lots of different dishes. His favorite meals include burgers, chilaquiles, and cassoulet (via Food Network). He is also a managing partner and executive chef at TAO Group, a company known for its global restaurant and nightlife brands. In addition, he serves as the co-owner of Beauty & Essex, a restaurant franchise specializing in modern American cuisine and creative cocktails with locations in New York, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.
It’s 5 am, your alarm blares, you sleepily open your eyes, you slowly go to a sitting position, one foot on the ground, 2 feet. You stand up and ever so slowly make your way to the kitchen to prepare yourself a much-needed cup o’ joe. You’re so tired and your mood is low, you don’t know how you’ll make it through the day. You impatiently wait, then finally beep, beep, beep, coffees done. Pouring that sweet drink of the god’s and smelling that delicious aroma is already awakening your senses. You put some creamer and sweetener in, your favorite flavor-hazelnut, slowly bring to your lips and take that first sweet sip…. ahh. You feel relief, and as you continue drinking that blessed Colombian brew, you begin to feel your senses come alive, your heart beats a little faster, you move a bit more confidently, and joy fills your soul. You can now start your day.
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. As you wait in line at your favorite shop, the bevy of coffee choices can be overwhelming, what with espressos, lattés, cappuccinos, flavored types and standard drip. But today’s options go beyond that. Increasingly, conservation-conscious consumers also have their pick of organic, shade-grown and fair-trade. While we can’t help you choose between bitter and sweet – that’s simply a matter of taste – we can give you the facts about how different growers produce your favorite cup of coffee, and how that affects its health benefits.
Since the beginning of the pandemic a lot of our habits have changed and for many of us that meant giving up our daily takeaway coffee. From fresh espresso to elaborate lattes, if you wanted your morning caffeine fix this past year you had to get up and make it yourself! But now that things are getting back to normal, should you give up your morning Starbucks run for good?
