CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Crypto, Music, and the Transition to Web 3.0

cryptonews.com
 9 days ago

In this video, Jack Spallone, head of crypto at HIFI...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

From Grammys to DeFi: Artists & Creators in a Web 3.0 World

In this panel, Kevin Kelly, Co-Founder & Global of Macro Strategy at Delphi Digital moderates a discussion about artists and creators in a web 3.0 world featuring Chris Fortier, VP of Product at Rally.io, Jeremiah Owyang, Creator Advisor at Rally AND Ramon Ibanga aka !Imind. The discussion took place at...
INTERNET
CoinTelegraph

Web 3.0-focused altcoins soar as the need for truly decentralized crypto grows

The cryptocurrency market is abuzz on Oct. 25 as the sight of multiple altcoins hitting new all-time highs and Bitcoin's (BTC) return to $63,000 has traders looking for a resumption of the bullish uptrend. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the biggest gainers over the past 24...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bridging Rollups, Sidechains, and Ethereum - Hop Protocol

In this video, David Hoffman of Bankless podcast, interviews Chris Whinfrey, CEO and Founder of Hop Protocol. They talk about layer 2 protocols, sidechains, ethereum, defi, and much more. The episode premiered on October 23, 2021.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hifi#Transition#Hifi Labs#Delphi Digital
Jhon Adil

Elon Musk changes the destiny of Shiba Inu within 24 Hours

All have changed within 24 hours by a single Tweet of Elon Musk. The Shiba Inu has risen by 45.63% to $000.00001588 in the last 24 hours. The spectacular coin rally came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on social media about the “Dogecoin killer” cryptocurrency. As a result, Shiba Inu is now the 33rd largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $6.42 billion.
MarketRealist

Should You Buy Shiba Inu Before a Robinhood Listing?

Shiba Inu's (SHIB) price hit multiple record highs on Oct. 27 amid growing support for a Robinhood listing of the Dogecoin rival. The crypto’s price flirted with $0.00007, which drove its market cap to almost $28 billion. Is Robinhood going to offer Shiba Inu? Will Shiba Inu's price go even higher on a Robinhood listing or will it crash?
STOCKS
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Crypto
The Motley Fool

The Single Biggest Reason to Sell Shiba Inu Right Now

Shiba Inu has gained more than 7,000,000% in less than 15 months. Though there are a laundry list of reasons to sell Shiba Inu, one stands out above all others. Despite navigating its way through multiple bear markets since the beginning of the 20th century, the stock market has stood head and shoulders above all other asset classes over the long run.
STOCKS
NewsOne

Promoter Cancels Major Hip-Hop Show, Says Without Proof That ‘Majority’ Of Rap Fans Aren’t Vaccinated

A hip-hop concert that was planned for November 7th at Detroit’s Masonic Temple has been canceled by promoters due to the venue’s new vaccine mandate. Promoters 2D Productions & Entertainment and Big Step Entertainment organized the show, which was supposed to feature Rakim, KRS‐One, and Slick Rick. Chubb Rock and JJ Fad were also on the bill as special guests.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work?

The term “metaverse” is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry’s imagination — so much so that one of the best-known internet platforms is rebranding to signal its embrace of the futuristic idea. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Thursday announcement that he’s changing his company’s name to Meta Platforms Inc.,...
INTERNET
cryptoglobe.com

Coins Like Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Surging Could Mean the Market Is ‘Overheated’, Says Delphi Digital

Digital asset-focused research firm Delphi Digital has revealed that historically dog coins, meaning cryptocurrencies inspired by the popular Shiba Inu meme, have historically been “a pretty good indication of an overheated market.”. As part of a tweetstorm Delphi Digital published, it mentioned that total value locked in Ethereum decentralized finance...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy