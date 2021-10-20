Camp With Wolves This Halloween At Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary In Texas

If you’ve ever secretly wanted to unleash your inner wolf and howl at the moon, Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary in Texas is giving you an opportunity to do so this Halloween. On the night of Saturday, Oct. 30, you can camp out at the sanctuary, enjoying festivities such as ghost stories around the campfire, a tour of the grounds, and costume contests. It’s just what your “Howl-O-Ween” needs to be the most memorable one yet!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

If you'd like to howl with the wolves this spooky season, head on over to Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary in Navasota for an evening of spook tacular family fun.

Be sure to come dressed in your finest Halloween attire, as there will be a contest with fang tastic prizes awarded to the winners.

Your ticket includes a tour of the sanctuary, on which you'll meet the - get this - 13 resident wolves.

Participants will also enjoy ghost stories around a roaring campfire, accompanied by delicious homemade s'mores.

If you're feeling brave, you can even camp out overnight and listen to the wolves howl at the moon!

The event costs $60 per person without the camping option, and $125 if you do choose to spend the night.

Address: 6731 Pavlock Road, Navasota, TX, 77868.

Visit the Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary website or Facebook page to learn more.

What are your thoughts on this unique event? Are you brave enough to camp with the wolves this Howloween? Tell us how you feel in the comments section below, then check out our previous article for another Halloween event in Texas that’s just spooky enough for the whole family to enjoy.

Address: Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary, 6731 Pavlock Rd, Navasota, TX 77868, USA