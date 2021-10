The government claims Australians would be nearly $2000 better off on average under its plan to reach net zero by 2050 compared with taking no action. According to the modelling – which the government has yet to release – gross national income would be 1.6% higher, and 62,000 new regional mining and heavy industry jobs would be created under the plan. Scott Morrison and energy minister Angus Taylor released the plan and a “projection” of up to 35% for emissions reduction by 2030. The prime minister will take the plan to the Glasgow climate conference next week. Morrison reiterated Australia would not...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO