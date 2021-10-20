Why The Girl in the Woods Is Really a Jessica Jones Reunion

I don’t need to tell horror fans to stay out of the woods. If you don’t know that by now, do you even watch horror? The new original Peacock show, The Girl in the Woods, a drama with monsters based on a series of shorts from Crypt TV, reminds me why I stay out forests. They’re big, full of weird noises and even weirder stuff, and there are way too many places to hide. Not for me to hide, but like, for scary things to hide. To celebrate the release of the show, I chatted with star Reed Diamond about his character, Hosea, why he took the part, and his favorite scary movie.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO