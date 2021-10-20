Why The Girl in the Woods Is Really a Jessica Jones Reunion

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Denis Villeneuve directs “Dune” (2021, PG-13), an epic science-fiction story of royal intrigue, betrayal, rebellion and giant sandworms on a desert planet. Timothée Chalamet stars with Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and Zendaya in this latest adaptation of the landmark novel by Frank Herbert. It’s available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days only starting Thursday, Oct. 21, the same day it opens in theaters.
