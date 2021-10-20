CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why The Girl in the Woods Is Really a Jessica Jones Reunion

wvli927.com
 8 days ago

It’s no mystery why The Girl in...

wvli927.com

The Hollywood Gossip

Teen Mom OG Reunion Taping: Why Did the Whole Cast Snub Mackenzie McKeee?

Well, another Teen Mom OG reunion show is in the can. And as always, the taping involved some ugly drama and a whole lot of surprises. As we reported earlier this week, a feud has erupted between Mackenzie McKee and the rest of the cast, and so the Oklahoma native was shunned by her co-stars.
startattle.com

The Girl in the Woods (Season 1) Peacock, trailer, release date

Set in the Pacific Northwest, Girl In The Woods follows Carrie’s escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods. Startattle.com – The Girl In The Woods | Peacock. Network: Peacock. Release date: October 21, 2021. Cast:. · Kylie...
E! News

See the Character Portraits & Terrifying Monsters From Peacock's The Girl in the Woods

Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Laurie Strode in "Halloween Kills" Cults, monsters and a literal door to the underworld?. Just another hellish day in the life of a typical high schooler, according to Peacock's new supernatural drama The Girl in the Woods. The spooky series stars Stefanie Scott as Carrie, a teen runaway who escapes a cult-like colony that protects a small mining town from the underworld's most gruesome creatures.
New York Post

How Krysten Ritter influenced ‘Girl in the Woods’ star Stefanie Scott

Supernatural drama “The Girl in the Woods” puts a new spin on a spooky cult story. The series, premiering Thursday on Peacock, is set in the Pacific Northwest and follows Carrie’s (Stefanie Scott) escape from the Disciples of Dawn, a mysterious cult-like group that guards the world from monsters that are hidden behind a door in the woods.
thecinemaholic.com

The Girl in the Woods Season 1 Ending, Explained

Written by J. Casey Modderno for Peacock TV, ‘The Girl in The Woods’ is a teenage supernatural mystery drama packed with ghastly demons, a secret cult, a small-town ambiance, and quite a lot of adolescent angst. Carrie, the cult leader’s daughter, makes a motley team with Tasha and her non-binary lover Nolan to hunt down the demons and close the gate to a literal hell.
Seattle Times

Now streaming: ‘Dune,’ ‘The Girl in the Woods,’ ‘Succession,’

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Denis Villeneuve directs “Dune” (2021, PG-13), an epic science-fiction story of royal intrigue, betrayal, rebellion and giant sandworms on a desert planet. Timothée Chalamet stars with Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and Zendaya in this latest adaptation of the landmark novel by Frank Herbert. It’s available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days only starting Thursday, Oct. 21, the same day it opens in theaters.
E! News

Watch the Cast of The Girl in the Woods Gush Over Director Krysten Ritter

Watch: Watch "The Girl in the Woods" Cast Gush Over Director Krysten Ritter. The Girl in the Woods is thanks to a woman behind the camera. The new Peacock thriller series premieres Thursday, Oct. 21, and with executive producer and director Krysten Ritter at the helm, The Girl in the Woods has all the makings of a cult classic. Thanks to an all-women writing team and a scene-stealing teen cast, The Girl in the Woods is as socially relevant as it is spooky.
TV Fanatic

The Girl in the Woods Cast Previews Spooky Peacock Drama

The Girl in the Woods is one of the most exciting TV shows of the year. The series follows a young woman's escape from a mysterious cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a door in the woods. TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Sofia...
FanSided

The Girl in the Woods: Reed Diamond professes his love of the horror genre

1428 Elm chatted with The Girl in the Woods star Reed Diamond about horror, his complex character and why he thinks people will love this show. The Girl in the Woods hits Peacock this week just in time for Halloween. The new eight-episode YA supernatural drama series is based on a short film from Crypt TV, and Crypt TV also produces. It centers on a sleepy blue-collar mining town with a cult-like colony living in the recesses, secretly guarding a mysterious door deep in the woods that is the only thing standing between our world and horrifying creatures from beyond.
pophorror.com

Interview With Reed Diamond, Star Of Peacock’s The Girl In The Woods

I don’t need to tell horror fans to stay out of the woods. If you don’t know that by now, do you even watch horror? The new original Peacock show, The Girl in the Woods, a drama with monsters based on a series of shorts from Crypt TV, reminds me why I stay out forests. They’re big, full of weird noises and even weirder stuff, and there are way too many places to hide. Not for me to hide, but like, for scary things to hide. To celebrate the release of the show, I chatted with star Reed Diamond about his character, Hosea, why he took the part, and his favorite scary movie.
Cleveland.com

‘The Girl in the Woods’ premieres on Peacock: How to watch, release date, trailer

A mysterious door in the middle of the woods is the starting point for Peacock’s new original series. “The Girl in the Woods” premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Oct. 21. The fantasy series is about Carrie, a teen tasked with guarding a door in the middle of the woods to keep the horrors that lie beyond it from escaping. The wooded area is home to a “cult-like colony,” according to Peacock, and Carrie is an active part of the colony when she is joined by two new friends, Nolan and Tasha.
Washington Post

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Girl in the Woods’ on Peacock

Guilty Party (Paramount Plus) After landing Toni’s story, Beth runs into obstacles after she’s given an expedited deadline from her editor. Creepshow (Shudder) The town of Oakwood’s past is revered, but a local librarian harbors a dark secret about the town. Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Bravo at 8) Fredrik tries to...
Primetimer

Peacock's The Girl in the Woods is, sadly, as generic as its title

The drama about a teenage runaway shows up in a small Oregon town, claiming to be from a cult whose purpose is to protect humankind from the monsters that lie beyond a mysterious door in the forest, is a bland pastiche of YA horror tropes, says Angie Han. "From start to finish, The Girl in the Woods feels like the fat-free version of all the other shows and movies it brings to mind," says Han. "(Besides the ones named above, the show also gives off strong 'post-Hunger Games adaptation of second-tier dystopian YA book series' vibes, particularly when it comes to the beige-clad Disciples of Dawn and their violent adolescent rites of passage.)"
