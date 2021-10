Thomas Tuchel looks to inspire a reaction from Chelsea in the Champions League with Malmo visiting the European champions.The Blues lost 1-0 last time out against Juventus in Turin, with Federico Chiesa’s strike moments after the restart enough to punish the Premier League leaders, who return to European action off the back of a 1-0 win over Brentford thanks to Ben Chilwell’s powerful strike.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Malmo – latest updatesJon Dahl Tomasson’s side are yet to earn a point this season in Europe, but Chelsea and Zenit Saint Petersburg are tied at three points in second, meaning both clubs...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO